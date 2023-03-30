About Anna Techentin, MD

I strive toward improving patients' health through partnering with them, providing evidenced-based care and communicating openly with patients and/or family members along the journey of their care. I take joy in offering primary care to all ages; and at times, entire extended families. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors hiking, gardening, swimming and attending my kids' activities.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Tek-en-tin

Languages: English

Education Creighton University : Medical School

Naval Hospital, Bremerton : Residency

Naval Hospital, Bremerton : Internship



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Cryosurgery

Diabetes

Hay fever

LGBTQ health

PrEP

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Trigger point injection

Wart treatment

Women's health

NPI 1316097751