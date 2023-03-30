Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Anna Techentin, MD
I strive toward improving patients' health through partnering with them, providing evidenced-based care and communicating openly with patients and/or family members along the journey of their care. I take joy in offering primary care to all ages; and at times, entire extended families. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors hiking, gardening, swimming and attending my kids' activities.
Age:48
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Tek-en-tin
Languages:English
Education
Creighton University:Medical School
Naval Hospital, Bremerton:Residency
Naval Hospital, Bremerton:Internship
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- LGBTQ health
- PrEP
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316097751
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Anna Techentin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
118 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Appointments feel rushed, would like more time with doctor.
Verified PatientJanuary 19, 2023
5.0
My Dr is excellent.
Verified PatientJanuary 13, 2023
5.0
Great experience
Verified PatientJanuary 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Techentin never makes me feel like she is rushing to get to the next patient. She is thorough, listens well, and very friendly. I've already recommended her to others.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Anna Techentin, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Techentin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Anna Techentin, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Techentin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.