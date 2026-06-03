How fatherhood transforms physicians
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I believe that all newborns and their families need to not only receive the highest quality care, but need to be informed about the decision-making process, ensuring that they are still part of their child's care. Empowerment of new parents is one of the best things we can do for a new mother or father.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anup C. Katheria, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anup C. Katheria, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Anup C. Katheria, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
Dr. Katheria, director of the Neonatal Research Institute, discusses the delayed cord clamping technology used at Sharp Mary Birch during infant resuscitation.
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