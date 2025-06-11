Parents everywhere would agree — parenthood is a life-changing experience. Priorities, values, perspectives and identities all adjust in various ways, impacting how you live, learn and grow.

In honor of Father’s Day, we asked seven doctors to explore their parenting experiences and share how life as a dad improves their relationship with medicine and the patients they care for.

Dr. Anup Katheria Director of the Neonatal Research Institute at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns "Fatherhood has transformed how I care for newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Having three young children helped me understand the exhaustion, confusion and emotional weight new parents carry — especially when facing a critically ill baby. It’s taught me to lead with empathy, acknowledge their struggles, and offer support before anything else." Dr. Greg Apel Chief medical officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital "Fatherhood has transformed how I care for newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Having three young children helped me understand the exhaustion, confusion and emotional weight new parents carry — especially when facing a critically ill baby. It’s taught me to lead with empathy, acknowledge their struggles, and offer support before anything else." Dr. John Pauls Allergy and immunology doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group “Being a father — and now grandfather — has profoundly deepened my empathy and made me a better doctor. It has given me a firsthand understanding of the worries, hopes and questions that come with being a parent. It has also given me a greater ability to connect more meaningfully, not only with my young patients but also with their parents. This shared perspective helps build trust, strengthens communication, and reminds me daily of the human side of medicine. Besides, being a father and grandfather gives me joy and satisfaction in all aspects of my life!” Dr. Samer Khodor Chief medical officer of Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center “Fatherhood teaches patience, empathy and the curiosity to see the world through another's eyes, all of which are invaluable qualities in a doctor.” Dr. Fadi Nicolas Chief medical officer of Sharp Behavioral Health “Fatherhood has deepened my empathy and patience with patients and their families. It teaches you to see each person not just as a case but as someone’s child, sibling or parent — someone deeply loved. As a doctor and as an administrator, I try to carry that perspective with me, especially in the tough moments when I need to dig deep to stay connected and compassionate.” Dr. Damon Cobb OBGYN affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns “Fatherhood has profoundly influenced the way I approach medicine, both in the clinical and humanistic aspects of care. Fatherhood has deepened my empathy, especially when caring for women and families. I now more fully appreciate the emotional weight of a diagnosis, the anxiety behind a mother's questions, and the hope tied to every decision. It has made me more patient and attentive, reinforcing the importance of listening closely — not just to symptoms but to what matters most to each patient and their loved ones. Fatherhood has strengthened my commitment to practicing medicine with compassion, presence and humility.” Dr. Kaveh Bagheri Pulmonologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital “There is a line by my favorite poet and philosopher, Rumi, that beautifully captures the essence of being both a father and a doctor: ‘Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.’ For me, my profession is more than just a job; it is a calling born out of a deep passion to help and heal others.”

