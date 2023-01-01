About Arman Faravardeh, MD

I am proud to serve as a transplant nephrologist at Sharp’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center. I received my medical degree and completed my internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. After service in the Army, I attended the University of Minnesota for a general nephrology fellowship and completed additional transplant nephrology training at the University of California Los Angeles. I enjoy caring for kidney transplant patients across a continuum of care, remain up-to-date on current evidence-based practice and am actively involved in several research studies to help improve transplant outcomes.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Medical College of Wisconsin : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Internship

University of Minnesota : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Kidney transplant

