From a kidney transplant to the pitch (video)
Less than 18 months after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant, Richi Rodrigues represented his country on the soccer field.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County
11100 Warner Ave
Ste 218
Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229
Get directions
858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
Monday
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
Friday
I am proud to serve as a transplant nephrologist at Sharp’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center. I received my medical degree and completed my internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. After service in the Army, I attended the University of Minnesota for a general nephrology fellowship and completed additional transplant nephrology training at the University of California Los Angeles. I enjoy caring for kidney transplant patients across a continuum of care, remain up-to-date on current evidence-based practice and am actively involved in several research studies to help improve transplant outcomes.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467410019
Arman Faravardeh, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arman Faravardeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Arman Faravardeh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Less than 18 months after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant, Richi Rodrigues represented his country on the soccer field.
While on the transplant list waiting for a kidney donor, Daniela Castro fought to stay alive. She was determined to see her daughter grow up.
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