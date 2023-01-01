Arman Faravardeh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8010 Frost St
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
About Arman Faravardeh, MD
I am proud to serve as a transplant nephrologist at Sharp’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center. I received my medical degree and completed my internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. After service in the Army, I attended the University of Minnesota for a general nephrology fellowship and completed additional transplant nephrology training at the University of California Los Angeles. I enjoy caring for kidney transplant patients across a continuum of care, remain up-to-date on current evidence-based practice and am actively involved in several research studies to help improve transplant outcomes.
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Medical College of Wisconsin:Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin:Internship
University of Minnesota:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1467410019
Insurance plans accepted
Arman Faravardeh, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arman Faravardeh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arman Faravardeh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
