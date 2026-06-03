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Arman Faravardeh, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701

8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

11100 Warner Ave
Ste 218
Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511

Sharp Memorial Hospital

858-939-3400

7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8010 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-4700
    Fax: 858-637-4701

  2. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

    8010 Frost St., Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  3. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center - Orange County

    11100 Warner Ave
    Ste 218
    Fountain Valley, CA 92708-7511
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  4. Sharp Memorial Hospital

    7901 Frost St.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-3400

  5. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-4229
    Get directions

    858-939-6580
    Fax: 858-939-5470

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

8010 Frost St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Thursday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

8008 Frost St.

  •  

    Friday

About Arman Faravardeh, MD

I am proud to serve as a transplant nephrologist at Sharp’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center. I received my medical degree and completed my internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. After service in the Army, I attended the University of Minnesota for a general nephrology fellowship and completed additional transplant nephrology training at the University of California Los Angeles. I enjoy caring for kidney transplant patients across a continuum of care, remain up-to-date on current evidence-based practice and am actively involved in several research studies to help improve transplant outcomes.

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
Medical College of Wisconsin: Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin: Internship
University of Minnesota: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467410019

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Arman Faravardeh, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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