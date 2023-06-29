Kidney and pancreas transplant surgery

Sharp HealthCare's Kidney and Pancreas Transplant team uses the latest research, clinical trials and surgical techniques, as well as personalized drug therapy to meet your needs.

We specialize in both kidney and pancreas transplantation, offering kidney transplants from living and deceased donors.

An extraordinary level of care

A successful transplant requires many experts. Our program includes a team of specialists who provide the highest quality care to all patients. Transplant surgeons, kidney doctors (nephrologists), certified transplant nurse coordinators and transplant pharmacists work together with social workers, registered dietitians and financial coordinators to deliver the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

Become a kidney donor

If you're interested in donating your kidney through Sharp, learn how to become a donor and submit our living donor intake form.

Submit our kidney transplant candidate self-referral for evaluation form to get in touch with a transplant referral coordinator for more information about kidney transplantation at Sharp

Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program

858-650-5000

8010 Frost St, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92123

