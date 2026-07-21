Stomach cancer: Curable when caught early
Learn the signs, treatments and prognosis of stomach cancer, the fifth most diagnosed cancer in the world.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway
15611 Pomerado Road
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064-2437
Get directions
858-487-2121
Fax: 858-863-5020
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
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I have a passion for science, enjoy problem-solving, and have always wanted to contribute to improving my community and the world around me. Being a Physician/Gastroenterologist allows me to combine all these things, providing the opportunity to use my skills to do things I enjoy while helping people at the same time. It is truly a privilege to practice medicine and to care for patients who entrust their health to me. I am committed to providing compassionate care, diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal diseases, and helping my patients develop a better understanding of their clinical condition. I enjoy outdoor adventures including hiking and camping in the wilderness with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1437354164
Arthur W. Yan, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
4.8
43 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Yan is wonderful.
Verified Patient
April 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Yan made me feel comfortable and explained everything thoroughly.
Verified Patient
April 5, 2026
5.0
Excellent visit with Dr. Yan. It had been nearly two years since our last appointment, and he took the time to thoroughly review my chart and Dr. Menhaji's summary and comments from the previous appointment to ensure he was well-prepared.
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
Excellent care all the way around!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur W. Yan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur W. Yan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Arthur W. Yan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Learn the signs, treatments and prognosis of stomach cancer, the fifth most diagnosed cancer in the world.
When you‘re experiencing GI issues — bloating, diarrhea, constipation — you have to understand what’s causing it before you can know how to treat it.
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