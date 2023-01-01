Arthur Yan, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Arthur Yan, MD
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants8008 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants15611 Pomerado Rd
500
Poway, CA 92064
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants8008 Frost St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Arthur Yan, MD
I have a passion for science, enjoy problem-solving, and have always wanted to contribute to improving my community and the world around me. Being a Physician/Gastroenterologist allows me to combine all these things, providing the opportunity to use my skills to do things I enjoy while helping people at the same time. It is truly a privilege to practice medicine and to care for patients who entrust their health to me. I am committed to providing compassionate care, diagnosing & treating gastrointestinal diseases, and helping my patients develop a better understanding of their clinical condition. I enjoy outdoor adventures including hiking & camping in the wilderness with my family.
Age:45
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Fellowship
Tufts University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Liver disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1437354164
Special recognitions
