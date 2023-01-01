Provider Image

Arthur Yan, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
    8008 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-292-7527
  2. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
    15611 Pomerado Rd
    500
    Poway, CA 92064
    858-487-2121

About Arthur Yan, MD

I have a passion for science, enjoy problem-solving, and have always wanted to contribute to improving my community and the world around me. Being a Physician/Gastroenterologist allows me to combine all these things, providing the opportunity to use my skills to do things I enjoy while helping people at the same time. It is truly a privilege to practice medicine and to care for patients who entrust their health to me. I am committed to providing compassionate care, diagnosing &amp; treating gastrointestinal diseases, and helping my patients develop a better understanding of their clinical condition. I enjoy outdoor adventures including hiking &amp; camping in the wilderness with my family.
Age:
 45
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Tufts University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1437354164
