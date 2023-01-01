About Arthur Yan, MD

I have a passion for science, enjoy problem-solving, and have always wanted to contribute to improving my community and the world around me. Being a Physician/Gastroenterologist allows me to combine all these things, providing the opportunity to use my skills to do things I enjoy while helping people at the same time. It is truly a privilege to practice medicine and to care for patients who entrust their health to me. I am committed to providing compassionate care, diagnosing & treating gastrointestinal diseases, and helping my patients develop a better understanding of their clinical condition. I enjoy outdoor adventures including hiking & camping in the wilderness with my family.

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Fellowship

Tufts University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1437354164