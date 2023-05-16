Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ashley Chiarappa, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Rutgers University:Residency
University of Toledo:Medical School
Rutgers University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1760983092
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ashley Chiarappa, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
102 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Best OB ever!
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Chiarappa was very helpful in my personal situation & listened caringly & gave a great recommendation for follow-up therapy & vaccination.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Chiarappa is the best. Love her love.
Verified PatientMarch 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Chiarappa was competent, friendly, and most willing to answere my questions.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ashley Chiarappa, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley Chiarappa, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ashley Chiarappa, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley Chiarappa, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.