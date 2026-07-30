Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1760983092
Insurance plans accepted
Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr. Chiarappa is always professional, friendly and reassuring during my visits. I feel confident about my health under her care.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
I love Dr Chiarappa. She is kind and explains things well.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
She explained everything very well and answered all questions
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Chiarrapa is great. Even though this was my first visit with her, she made me feel comfortable and cared for
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.