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Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD

4.8

98 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

8701 Cuyamaca St.

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD

In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

Rutgers University: Residency
University of Toledo: Medical School
Rutgers University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1760983092

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ashley M. Chiarappa, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

98 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr. Chiarappa is always professional, friendly and reassuring during my visits. I feel confident about my health under her care.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

I love Dr Chiarappa. She is kind and explains things well.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

She explained everything very well and answered all questions

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Chiarrapa is great. Even though this was my first visit with her, she made me feel comfortable and cared for

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.