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Ayham R. Skaf, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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8851 Center Dr

619-425-7755

8851 Center Dr
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942

California Retina Associates

619-425-7755

835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 406
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-425-7755

  2. California Retina Associates

    835 3rd Ave
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-425-7755

About Ayham R. Skaf, MD

I chose to become a physician to help others in their time of need and to guide them to be the best version of themselves. Vision is the greatest gift that we have. We must care for it and protect is as it is what colors our world and helps us appreciate our surroundings. I assist patients with understanding their eye conditions so that they can make the best decisions to preserve and optimize their vision. Free time spent with my children is precious. I also enjoy traveling and being on the water.

Age: 45
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ay-hum

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1285888628

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ayham R. Skaf, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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