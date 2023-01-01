About Ayham Skaf, MD

I chose to become a physician to help others in their time of need and to guide them to be the best version of themselves. Vision is the greatest gift that we have. We must care for it and protect is as it is what colors our world and helps us appreciate our surroundings. I assist patients with understanding their eye conditions so that they can make the best decisions to preserve and optimize their vision. Free time spent with my children is precious. I also enjoy traveling and being on the water.

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ay-hum

Languages: English , Arabic , Spanish , Farsi

Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



