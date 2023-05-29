About Bennett Gross, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to make a positive contribution and to be challenged in my professional life. What I find most rewarding is being a part of a profession that has the highest regard for others and provides a greater understanding of the human experience. My patient care philosophy is centered on active listening, a thorough evaluation and applying the knowledge of medicine and the human experience to make people feel better. I enjoy talking with and listening to people from diverse backgrounds and developing long-standing patient-doctor relationships. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My outside hobbies include skiing, fly-fishing and golf.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School



NPI 1952496473