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Bennett R. Gross, MD

4.9

271 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

About Bennett R. Gross, MD

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to make a positive contribution and to be challenged in my professional life. What I find most rewarding is being a part of a profession that has the highest regard for others and provides a greater understanding of the human experience. My patient care philosophy is centered on active listening, a thorough evaluation and applying the knowledge of medicine and the human experience to make people feel better. I enjoy talking with and listening to people from diverse backgrounds and developing long-standing patient-doctor relationships. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My outside hobbies include skiing, fly-fishing and golf.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School

NPI

1952496473

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bennett R. Gross, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

271 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Gross is a great listener of my concerns and always includes me in decisions about the care/treatment

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gross is a wonderful physician, and I am grateful that he is my doctor.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Does not get any better anywhere! You guys are the Best there is!!

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

A visit with Dr. Gross is always a positive experience.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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