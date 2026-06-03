Bennett R. Gross, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Bennett R. Gross, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
About Bennett R. Gross, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted to make a positive contribution and to be challenged in my professional life. What I find most rewarding is being a part of a profession that has the highest regard for others and provides a greater understanding of the human experience. My patient care philosophy is centered on active listening, a thorough evaluation and applying the knowledge of medicine and the human experience to make people feel better. I enjoy talking with and listening to people from diverse backgrounds and developing long-standing patient-doctor relationships. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My outside hobbies include skiing, fly-fishing and golf.
Education
NPI
1952496473
Insurance plans accepted
Bennett R. Gross, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
271 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Gross is a great listener of my concerns and always includes me in decisions about the care/treatment
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gross is a wonderful physician, and I am grateful that he is my doctor.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Does not get any better anywhere! You guys are the Best there is!!
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
A visit with Dr. Gross is always a positive experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bennett R. Gross, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.