Bennett Gross, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
About Bennett Gross, MD
I decided to become a physician because I wanted to make a positive contribution and to be challenged in my professional life. What I find most rewarding is being a part of a profession that has the highest regard for others and provides a greater understanding of the human experience. My patient care philosophy is centered on active listening, a thorough evaluation and applying the knowledge of medicine and the human experience to make people feel better. I enjoy talking with and listening to people from diverse backgrounds and developing long-standing patient-doctor relationships. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My outside hobbies include skiing, fly-fishing and golf.
Age:55
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Case Western Reserve University:Medical School
NPI
1952496473
Insurance plans accepted
Bennett Gross, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
220 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gross has always been great. I never feel rushed. He is always willing to take the time to explain my medical issues and address my concerns. He reminds me of an old time doctor who sincerely is concerned with his patients.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Gross really cares and listens to you.I highly recommend him!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very Professional and empathetic.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Gross is excellent! We love his treatment and his funny stories
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bennett Gross, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bennett Gross, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
