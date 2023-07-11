Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200, Del Mar, CA 92014
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am

Departments

Hours

Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200 Del Mar, CA 92014

Parking

Free parking is available within the parking structure, as well as in the main lots in the front of the shopping center and along Flower Hill Drive.

Plan your visit