Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar is located in Del Mar, California. Our Del Mar location is a convenient option for those living and working in Del Mar, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach and surround North Coastal communities.

Roadwork is currently taking place between Interstate 5 and Via De La Valle east for approximately 1.1 miles. Temporary lane closures are expected and this will result in traffic delays.