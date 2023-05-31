About Berenice Jimenez, MD

I decided to become a physician after volunteering at a local free clinic. I wanted to help individuals in the community as much as I could. I strive to provide the best patient care. I believe medical care goes hand-in-hand with teaching and educating patients how to take control of their concerns. Medical care should be geared to helping individuals be healthy in body, mind, and spirit. I enjoy exercising, hiking, walking my pet dogs, cooking, gardening, and sometimes binge-watching television shows.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Contraception

Diabetes

Hypertension

Kidney stones

Sexual dysfunction

Sexually transmitted diseases

Trigger point injection

Wart treatment

Women's health

NPI 1043707631