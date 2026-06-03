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Berenice S. Jimenez, MD

4.9

245 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

About Berenice S. Jimenez, MD

I decided to become a physician after volunteering at a local free clinic. I wanted to help individuals in the community as much as I could. I strive to provide the best patient care. I believe medical care goes hand-in-hand with teaching and educating patients how to take control of their concerns. Medical care should be geared to helping individuals be healthy in body, mind, and spirit. I enjoy exercising, hiking, walking my pet dogs, cooking, gardening, and sometimes binge-watching television shows.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Acne
  • Contraception
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Kidney stones
  • Sexual dysfunction
  • Sexually transmitted diseases
  • Trigger point injection
  • Wart treatment
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043707631

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Berenice S. Jimenez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

245 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I highly recommend Dr. Jimenez, for various reason, she listened and paid attention to my concerns, and she is very professional.

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Excellent visit and solutions to my questions and doubts!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Employee of the month

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I really like my doctor . She listens to my concerns and considers my input on decision making.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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