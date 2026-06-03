Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
About Berenice S. Jimenez, MD
I decided to become a physician after volunteering at a local free clinic. I wanted to help individuals in the community as much as I could. I strive to provide the best patient care. I believe medical care goes hand-in-hand with teaching and educating patients how to take control of their concerns. Medical care should be geared to helping individuals be healthy in body, mind, and spirit. I enjoy exercising, hiking, walking my pet dogs, cooking, gardening, and sometimes binge-watching television shows.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Contraception
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Kidney stones
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043707631
Insurance plans accepted
Berenice S. Jimenez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
245 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I highly recommend Dr. Jimenez, for various reason, she listened and paid attention to my concerns, and she is very professional.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Excellent visit and solutions to my questions and doubts!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Employee of the month
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I really like my doctor . She listens to my concerns and considers my input on decision making.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Berenice S. Jimenez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Berenice S. Jimenez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.