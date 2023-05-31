Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Berenice Jimenez, MD
I decided to become a physician after volunteering at a local free clinic. I wanted to help individuals in the community as much as I could. I strive to provide the best patient care. I believe medical care goes hand-in-hand with teaching and educating patients how to take control of their concerns. Medical care should be geared to helping individuals be healthy in body, mind, and spirit. I enjoy exercising, hiking, walking my pet dogs, cooking, gardening, and sometimes binge-watching television shows.
Age:34
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Contraception
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Kidney stones
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
1043707631
Ratings and reviews
4.9
224 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Jimenez was very courteous and professional and expressed concern regarding any questions I had. She went over my chart and scheduled another appointment for me on another issue that I raised. She's a great doctor who takes the time to address any concerns I have and answer all of my questions.
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
5.0
I have already recorded her to my daughter.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr Jimenez is the BEST.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
See previous comments. Dr. Jimenez may be the best PCP I have ever had in my 72 years old life. And her staff is equally as good too.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
