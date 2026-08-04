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Brandon C. Holbert, MD

4.9

213 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-1139

About Brandon C. Holbert, MD

I chose a career in medicine because I enjoy seeing people get better through my actions and like building relationships with patients over many years. I believe that every person has the right to efficient, competent medical care and deserves to have their physician truly do all that they can to address their needs and problems. In my free time, I enjoy movies, reading, hiking, and traveling.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Meharry Medical College: Medical School
Banner University of Arizona Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Electroencephalogram (EEG)
  • Epilepsy
  • Seizure disorders

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538695697

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brandon C. Holbert, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

213 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

I am so thankful to have Dr. Holbert as my Neurologist. He is very knowledgeable and really listens to me. He knew the exact questions to ask me to correctly diagnose my symptoms. Dr. Holbert is a great neurologist, friendly and easy to talk to.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Holbert is great.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

The best yet

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

I really like my primary, but the ability to actually schedule an appointment SUCKS. Getting in to see Dr. Holbert has been so easy and he is so great and understanding. Truly a nice experience.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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