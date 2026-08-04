Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139
About Brandon C. Holbert, MD
I chose a career in medicine because I enjoy seeing people get better through my actions and like building relationships with patients over many years. I believe that every person has the right to efficient, competent medical care and deserves to have their physician truly do all that they can to address their needs and problems. In my free time, I enjoy movies, reading, hiking, and traveling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Epilepsy
- Seizure disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538695697
Insurance plans accepted
Brandon C. Holbert, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
213 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
I am so thankful to have Dr. Holbert as my Neurologist. He is very knowledgeable and really listens to me. He knew the exact questions to ask me to correctly diagnose my symptoms. Dr. Holbert is a great neurologist, friendly and easy to talk to.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Holbert is great.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
The best yet
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
I really like my primary, but the ability to actually schedule an appointment SUCKS. Getting in to see Dr. Holbert has been so easy and he is so great and understanding. Truly a nice experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon C. Holbert, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon C. Holbert, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.