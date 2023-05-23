Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139
About Brandon Holbert, MD
I chose a career in medicine because I enjoy seeing people get better through my actions and like building relationships with patients over many years. I believe that every person has the right to efficient, competent medical care and deserves to have their physician truly do all that they can to address their needs and problems. In my free time, I enjoy movies, reading, hiking, and traveling.
Age:34
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Meharry Medical College:Medical School
Banner University of Arizona Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Epilepsy
- Seizure disorders
NPI
1538695697
Ratings and reviews
4.9
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Great visit. Listened to problems. Wish all doctors were as good!
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Holbert has always listened to me. That is crucial. He has so far been right on in his analysis, but takes the care to make sure he covers the bases. Above all, he is compassionate and honest.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Holbert will always be my favorite person in medicine. This neurologist has helped SO much and actually cares about the patient. 1,000/10
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
No exaggeration. Glad to be under the care of Dr. Holbert and his office.
Special recognitions
