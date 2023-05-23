About Brandon Holbert, MD

I chose a career in medicine because I enjoy seeing people get better through my actions and like building relationships with patients over many years. I believe that every person has the right to efficient, competent medical care and deserves to have their physician truly do all that they can to address their needs and problems. In my free time, I enjoy movies, reading, hiking, and traveling.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Meharry Medical College : Medical School

Banner University of Arizona Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Epilepsy

Seizure disorders

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1538695697