Brent Driskill, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. Hillcrest Ear, Nose & Throat
    4033 3rd Ave
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-294-2350

About Brent Driskill, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy fixing problems for people. I provide honest and timely compassionate care. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening, cooking and spending time with my wife.
Age:
 49
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:
 Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1477612372

Brent Driskill, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

