About Brent Driskill, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy fixing problems for people. I provide honest and timely compassionate care. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening, cooking and spending time with my wife.

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth : Internship

Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth : Residency

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



