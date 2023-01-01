Brent Driskill, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Hillcrest Ear, Nose & Throat4033 3rd Ave
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92103
About Brent Driskill, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy fixing problems for people. I provide honest and timely compassionate care. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening, cooking and spending time with my wife.
Age:49
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1477612372
Insurance plans accepted
Brent Driskill, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
