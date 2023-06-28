Doctor carefully examining patient's neck.

San Diego head and neck services

At Sharp, we specialize in the treatment of head and neck diseases, which encompass a wide variety of disorders from the collarbone to the top of the head.

Head and neck conditions

Our experienced team of specialists treat a variety of head and neck conditions, including:

  • Benign and malignant tumors (cancers)

  • Complicated head trauma

  • Parathyroid tumors

  • Salivary gland tumors

  • Sinus disorders

  • Sleep apnea

  • Smell and taste disorders

  • Thyroid tumors

At Sharp, we also treat a variety of ENT-related conditions — including balance disorders and dizziness, hearing loss, oral tumors, sinusitis and more.

Head and neck treatments

Our world-class team — which includes board-certified head and neck surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuropathologists, neuroradiologists, neuro-ophthalmologists, radiation oncologists, oral surgeons and plastic and reconstructive surgeons — is ready to care for you.

Here, we provide a full range of customized care for our patients.

Providing the care and support you need

Other programs and services to support our patients and their loved ones.

Because cancers of the head and neck can affect how you talk, eat, smell and see, patients with these conditions require special expertise.

Locations of head and neck services in San Diego

We offer highly specialized care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.