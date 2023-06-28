San Diego head and neck services
At Sharp, we specialize in the treatment of head and neck diseases, which encompass a wide variety of disorders from the collarbone to the top of the head.
Head and neck conditions
Our experienced team of specialists treat a variety of head and neck conditions, including:
Benign and malignant tumors (cancers)
Complicated head trauma
Parathyroid tumors
Salivary gland tumors
Sinus disorders
Sleep apnea
Smell and taste disorders
Thyroid tumors
At Sharp, we also treat a variety of ENT-related conditions — including balance disorders and dizziness, hearing loss, oral tumors, sinusitis and more.
Head and neck treatments
Our world-class team — which includes board-certified head and neck surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuropathologists, neuroradiologists, neuro-ophthalmologists, radiation oncologists, oral surgeons and plastic and reconstructive surgeons — is ready to care for you.
Here, we provide a full range of customized care for our patients.
Providing the care and support you need
Other programs and services to support our patients and their loved ones.
Free support services for cancer patients including counseling, support groups, education and referrals
Head and neck nurse navigator program
Rehabilitation services — including physical therapy, speech/swallow therapy and occupational therapy
Specially trained dietitians provide nutritional assessments and counseling
Because cancers of the head and neck can affect how you talk, eat, smell and see, patients with these conditions require special expertise.
Frequently asked questions
Locations of head and neck services in San Diego
We offer highly specialized care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.