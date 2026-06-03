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Casey J. Fisher, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Pain Relief Solutions

760-610-0522
Fax: 760-610-0523

15725 Pomerado Rd
Suite 210
Poway, CA 92064

Pain Relief Solutions

760-610-0522
Fax: 760-610-0523

2125 South El Camino Real
Suite 103
Oceanside, CA 92054

Pain Relief Solutions

760-610-0522
Fax: 760-610-0523

406 South Magnolia Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Pain Relief Solutions

    15725 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 210
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    760-610-0522
    Fax: 760-610-0523

  2. Pain Relief Solutions

    2125 South El Camino Real
    Suite 103
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-610-0522
    Fax: 760-610-0523

  3. Pain Relief Solutions

    406 South Magnolia Avenue
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    760-610-0522
    Fax: 760-610-0523

Care schedule

Pain Relief Solutions

15725 Pomerado Rd

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Pain Relief Solutions

2125 South El Camino Real

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pain Relief Solutions

406 South Magnolia Avenue

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

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    Friday

About Casey J. Fisher, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy having a positive impact on people. As a physiatrist and rehabilitation doctor, I have a strong understanding of the musculoskeletal system and spine. This allows me to precisely identify the source of various pain ailments to design effective treatment plans for each of my patients. The goal of my practice is to provide comprehensive services including procedures, therapies and medications in order to give patients solutions to their acute and chronic pain. We spend time exploring and explaining causes of the pain. I help them minimize or prevent their pain through education and support so they can live healthy and productive lives. When I am not caring for patients, I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family. I am also an avid snowboarder, golfer and softball player.

Age: 45
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System: Fellowship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Back evaluation and treatment
  • BOTOX medical injections
  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic fatigue syndrome
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Neck pain
  • Peripheral nerve block
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275780686

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Casey J. Fisher, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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