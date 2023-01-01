About Casey Fisher, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy having a positive impact on people. As a physiatrist and rehabilitation doctor, I have a strong understanding of the musculoskeletal system and spine. This allows me to precisely identify the source of various pain ailments to design effective treatment plans for each of my patients. The goal of my practice is to provide comprehensive services including procedures, therapies and medications in order to give patients solutions to their acute and chronic pain. We spend time exploring and explaining causes of the pain. I help them minimize or prevent their pain through education and support so they can live healthy and productive lives. When I am not caring for patients, I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family. I am also an avid snowboarder, golfer and softball player.

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System : Fellowship

SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn : Residency

Ross University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

BOTOX medical injections

Caudal injection

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural steroid injections

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Neck pain

Peripheral nerve block

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

