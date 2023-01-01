Casey Fisher, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 15725 Pomerado Rd
Suite 210
Poway, CA 92064
- 3142 Vista Way
Suite 207
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pain Relief Solutions278 Avocado Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Casey Fisher, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy having a positive impact on people. As a physiatrist and rehabilitation doctor, I have a strong understanding of the musculoskeletal system and spine. This allows me to precisely identify the source of various pain ailments to design effective treatment plans for each of my patients. The goal of my practice is to provide comprehensive services including procedures, therapies and medications in order to give patients solutions to their acute and chronic pain. We spend time exploring and explaining causes of the pain. I help them minimize or prevent their pain through education and support so they can live healthy and productive lives. When I am not caring for patients, I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family. I am also an avid snowboarder, golfer and softball player.
Age:42
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:Fellowship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Caudal injection
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Neck pain
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1275780686
Insurance plans accepted
Casey Fisher, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
