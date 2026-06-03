Seeing surgery as a symphony (video)
As a robotic surgeon, Dr. Ewbank finds artistry in music and surgery, with the team as his ensemble and leading technology as his instrument.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Coast Surgical Group AMC
786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1043369416
Clifton R. Ewbank, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Clifton R. Ewbank, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Clifton R. Ewbank, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Clifton R. Ewbank, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
As a robotic surgeon, Dr. Ewbank finds artistry in music and surgery, with the team as his ensemble and leading technology as his instrument.
Healing after surgery isn’t just about your body — it’s about your mind, too. And the journey starts well before you’re wheeled into the OR.
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