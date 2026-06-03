Healing after surgery isn’t just about your body — it’s about your mind, too. And the journey starts well before you’re wheeled into the OR.

As a robotic surgeon, Dr. Ewbank finds artistry in music and surgery, with the team as his ensemble and leading technology as his instrument.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.