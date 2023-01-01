Colin Ip, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Colin Ip, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Colin Ip, MD
I decided to become a physician to help other people by improving their quality of life through visual rehabilitation. I aspire to bring the highest quality ophthalmic care to my patients. Achieving good outcomes is of the highest priority to me.
Age:33
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center:Residency
University of Utah:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295266815
Insurance plans accepted
Colin Ip, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colin Ip, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colin Ip, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.