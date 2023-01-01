About Colin Ip, MD

I decided to become a physician to help other people by improving their quality of life through visual rehabilitation. I aspire to bring the highest quality ophthalmic care to my patients. Achieving good outcomes is of the highest priority to me.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Indiana University : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of Texas Health Science Center : Residency

University of Utah : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.