Cynthia S. Lin, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Cynthia S. Lin, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Cynthia S. Lin, MD
As we learned in school, we all have the potential to learn, to grow and to be educated. I am here to show you your potential to lead a healthy life. For everyone to have a healthy life, I encourage them to take an active role to take care of themselves. We all need to have a healthy attitude and lifestyle. That is why I view taking care of patients as a two-way street. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking gourmet but "healthy" meals. I like a variety of sports from running and skiing to biking.
Education
NPI
1205846763
Insurance plans accepted
Cynthia S. Lin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
258 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Lin is very good in all aspects of care. Listening, thorough reply and asking pertinent questions.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lin is the best PCP I have ever had. She genuinely cares about me as both a patient and as a person. She is thorough in her explanations of my care, and she always listens to my concerns and questions with a caring demeanor. Dr. Lin is truly an incredible physician and SRS is lucky to have her!
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
No problem.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Lin was very personable, gave me information on my last year's labs that my previous doctor did no cover.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cynthia S. Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.