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Cynthia S. Lin, MD

4.9

258 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Cynthia S. Lin, MD

As we learned in school, we all have the potential to learn, to grow and to be educated. I am here to show you your potential to lead a healthy life. For everyone to have a healthy life, I encourage them to take an active role to take care of themselves. We all need to have a healthy attitude and lifestyle. That is why I view taking care of patients as a two-way street. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking gourmet but "healthy" meals. I like a variety of sports from running and skiing to biking.

Age: 55
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Female

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship
Jefferson Medical College: Medical School

NPI

1205846763

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cynthia S. Lin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

258 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Lin is very good in all aspects of care. Listening, thorough reply and asking pertinent questions.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lin is the best PCP I have ever had. She genuinely cares about me as both a patient and as a person. She is thorough in her explanations of my care, and she always listens to my concerns and questions with a caring demeanor. Dr. Lin is truly an incredible physician and SRS is lucky to have her!

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

No problem.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Lin was very personable, gave me information on my last year's labs that my previous doctor did no cover.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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