About Cynthia Lin, MD

As we learned in school, we all have the potential to learn, to grow and to be educated. I am here to show you your potential to lead a healthy life. For everyone to have a healthy life, I encourage them to take an active role to take care of themselves. We all need to have a healthy attitude and lifestyle. That is why I view taking care of patients as a two-way street. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking gourmet but "healthy" meals. I like a variety of sports from running and skiing to biking.

Age: 52

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Jefferson Medical College : Medical School



NPI 1205846763