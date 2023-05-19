Cynthia Lin, MD
Cynthia Lin, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Cynthia Lin, MD
As we learned in school, we all have the potential to learn, to grow and to be educated. I am here to show you your potential to lead a healthy life. For everyone to have a healthy life, I encourage them to take an active role to take care of themselves. We all need to have a healthy attitude and lifestyle. That is why I view taking care of patients as a two-way street. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking gourmet but "healthy" meals. I like a variety of sports from running and skiing to biking.
Age:52
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Jefferson Medical College:Medical School
NPI
1205846763
Ratings and reviews
4.9
304 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cynthia Lin listens attentively to what you are saying, She takes the all time needed to thoroughly discuss with you your condition and your care
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lin has always been great however, the one - off doctors that I see when Dr. Lin isn't available for weeks, are not as thorough. The younger doctors try to get you out of there as quickly as possible whereas Dr. Lin takes her time with me.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lin is wonderful. She listens, cares and explains everything.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Cynthia Lin, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cynthia Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
