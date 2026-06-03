Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Alliance Retina Consults, Inc.
8262 University Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About David J. Najafi, MD
As a practicing vitreoretinal surgeon in San Diego for two decades, I have been treating individuals within all levels of income suffering from diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, macular hole, macular pucker, retinal vascular diseases, ocular trauma, uveitis, ocular tumors and other disease of the eye.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1396715991
Insurance plans accepted
David J. Najafi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David J. Najafi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.