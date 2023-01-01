About David Najafi, MD

As a practicing vitreoretinal surgeon in San Diego for two decades, I have been treating individuals within all levels of income suffering from diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, macular hole, macular pucker, retinal vascular diseases, ocular trauma, uveitis, ocular tumors and other disease of the eye.

Age: 60

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Na-jaw-fi

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Cornell Medical Center : Residency

Cornell Medical Center : Medical School

North Shore University Hospital : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



