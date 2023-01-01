David Najafi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
Alliance Retina Consults, Inc.8262 University Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About David Najafi, MD
As a practicing vitreoretinal surgeon in San Diego for two decades, I have been treating individuals within all levels of income suffering from diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, macular hole, macular pucker, retinal vascular diseases, ocular trauma, uveitis, ocular tumors and other disease of the eye.
Age:60
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Na-jaw-fi
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Cornell Medical Center:Residency
Cornell Medical Center:Medical School
North Shore University Hospital:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1396715991
Insurance plans accepted
David Najafi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
