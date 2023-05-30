About Dena Engel, MD

My aim is to provide the best urological care within the region while holding myself to the highest national medical standards. I make every effort to discuss concerns, answer all questions and allow my patients to be active participants in the medical decision-making process. My philosophy is in contrast with the old idea that "the doctor always knows best." I love developing relationships over time and will do everything possible to make sure patient visits at my practice exceed expectations and that I deliver the best possible outcomes. I am committed to providing professional, compassionate and individualized care to all of my patients as well as their families. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, running and relaxing at the beach. My husband, Scott, and I have four children.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Tulane University : Medical School

Vanderbilt University : Residency

Vanderbilt University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1679620462