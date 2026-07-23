From colleague to family through surrogacy
When her coworker experienced fertility issues, Dr. Dena Engel became her surrogate — an incredible gift that also helped Dr. Engel reduce her risk of cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My aim is to provide the best urological care within the region while holding myself to the highest national medical standards. I make every effort to discuss concerns, answer all questions and allow my patients to be active participants in the medical decision-making process. My philosophy is in contrast with the old idea that "the doctor always knows best." I love developing relationships over time and will do everything possible to make sure patient visits at my practice exceed expectations and that I deliver the best possible outcomes. I am committed to providing professional, compassionate and individualized care to all of my patients as well as their families, and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, running and relaxing at the beach. My husband, Scott, and I have four children.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1679620462
Dena L. Engel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
326 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Best doctor ever
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Luke (OR Nurse) was professional and relaxing with good humor.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
I had very little scarring after a quick recovery.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr. Engel listened to my problem, examined me and explained what options I had to correct it. I felt I was well informed and made a decision and set up an appointment.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dena L. Engel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dena L. Engel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Dena L. Engel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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