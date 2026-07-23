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Dena L. Engel, MD

4.9

326 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6621
    Fax: 858-874-5684

Care schedule

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About Dena L. Engel, MD

My aim is to provide the best urological care within the region while holding myself to the highest national medical standards. I make every effort to discuss concerns, answer all questions and allow my patients to be active participants in the medical decision-making process. My philosophy is in contrast with the old idea that "the doctor always knows best." I love developing relationships over time and will do everything possible to make sure patient visits at my practice exceed expectations and that I deliver the best possible outcomes. I am committed to providing professional, compassionate and individualized care to all of my patients as well as their families, and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, running and relaxing at the beach. My husband, Scott, and I have four children.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Female

Education

Tulane University: Medical School
Vanderbilt University: Residency
Vanderbilt University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1679620462

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dena L. Engel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

326 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Best doctor ever

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Luke (OR Nurse) was professional and relaxing with good humor.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

I had very little scarring after a quick recovery.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr. Engel listened to my problem, examined me and explained what options I had to correct it. I felt I was well informed and made a decision and set up an appointment.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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