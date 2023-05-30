Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Dena Engel, MD
My aim is to provide the best urological care within the region while holding myself to the highest national medical standards. I make every effort to discuss concerns, answer all questions and allow my patients to be active participants in the medical decision-making process. My philosophy is in contrast with the old idea that "the doctor always knows best." I love developing relationships over time and will do everything possible to make sure patient visits at my practice exceed expectations and that I deliver the best possible outcomes. I am committed to providing professional, compassionate and individualized care to all of my patients as well as their families. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, running and relaxing at the beach. My husband, Scott, and I have four children.
Age:46
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Tulane University:Medical School
Vanderbilt University:Residency
Vanderbilt University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1679620462
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Dena Engel, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
238 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Engle was great. She listened to my concerns and briefed me on post-op cautions and care.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.8
I kept finding different things online & messaged Dr. Engel 2-3 times after the initial consult & before the procedure. She responded quickly. There weren't any surprises.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Drs Miodek and Engel are very easy to talk to. I would definitely go back to them in the future!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Dena Engel, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dena Engel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Dena Engel, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dena Engel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.