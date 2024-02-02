Medical doctor (MD)
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
East County Dermatology Medical Group
1679 E Main St
Suite 208
El Cajon, CA 92021
About Doyle Hansen, MD
I am committed to providing an exceptional level of dermatologic care to you and your family that will exceed your expectations.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Mohs surgery
- Psoriasis
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Varicose/spider veins
- Wart treatment
Insurance plans accepted
Doyle Hansen, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Doyle Hansen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Doyle Hansen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
