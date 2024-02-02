Provider Image

Doyle Hansen, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Sharp Community

East County Dermatology Medical Group

619-442-9628

1679 E Main St
Suite 208
El Cajon, CA 92021

About Doyle Hansen, MD

I am committed to providing an exceptional level of dermatologic care to you and your family that will exceed your expectations.

Age: 75
In practice since: 1982
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
University of Nebraska: Medical School
Armed Forces Institute of Pathology: Fellowship

Areas of focus

NPI

1790868735

