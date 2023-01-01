About Edward Singer, MD

My mission is to provide patients with the most compassionate care possible.

Age: 76

In practice since: 1977

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



