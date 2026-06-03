Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Edward Singer, MD
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6661
Get directions
About Edward L. Singer, MD
My mission is to provide patients with the most compassionate care possible.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1679569743
Insurance plans accepted
Edward L. Singer, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward L. Singer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward L. Singer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.