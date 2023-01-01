Edward Singer, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Edward Singer, MD
Location and phone
Gastroenterology Associates752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Edward Singer, MD
My mission is to provide patients with the most compassionate care possible.
Age:76
In practice since:1977
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1679569743
Insurance plans accepted
Edward Singer, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Edward Singer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Singer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
