Elan Newman, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-526-6175

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Friday

About Elan Newman, MD

I strive to make my patients feel comfortable, relaxed, and welcome in my practice. I value the doctor-patient relationship as a true partnership, so I involve patients in their medical care at every opportunity. This is a fantastic job and I get to work with the most wonderful patients and staff. Every day is unique and every day is great. In my spare time, I enjoy auto racing, photography, travel, hiking, salsa dancing, kickboxing, yoga and spending time with my dogs.
Age:
 47
In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of Southern California:
 Internship
Areas of focus
NPI
1821297649
Ratings and reviews

4.9
185 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Newman was great about looking at my skin and discussing the plan. He even biopsied it the same day. Thank you.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Newman is wonderful! Having my husband set an appointment to see him as well.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Newman always makes a painful procedure very pleasant by being personable and verifying that I'm comfortable during the procedure
Verified Patient
April 20, 2023
5.0
Excellent
