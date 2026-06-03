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Elan M. Newman, MD

4.6

230 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6175
    Fax: 858-526-6017

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Elan M. Newman, MD

I strive to make my patients feel comfortable, relaxed, and welcome in my practice. I value the doctor-patient relationship as a true partnership, so I involve patients in their medical care at every opportunity. This is a fantastic job and I get to work with the most wonderful patients and staff. Every day is unique and every day is great. In my spare time, I enjoy auto racing, photography, travel, hiking, salsa dancing, kickboxing, yoga and spending time with my dogs.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of Southern California: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1821297649

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elan M. Newman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

230 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

1.6

Dr. Newman was cold and distant and did not listen to the research I did. He did not communicate or post my resulted biopsy results at all. Instead discussed a proposed medication change with another provider with still no explanation or decision making process for the change

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

3.4

It seemed to me that the doctor was in a hurry and anxious to get somewhere else. It was a little disconcerting.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

All great

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

1.2

This was my second appointment with him and unfortunately both times had a bad experience, lack of bedside manners, lack of professional approach and tact in his approach. Lack of communication skills to listen to my concerns and explain options for treatment and negative effects. Second appointment he didn't even look at my affected area even when I requested to be examined.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Elan M. Newman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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