Saving your scalp from the sun
Don’t skip your scalp when applying sunscreen.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Dermatology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Friday
I strive to make my patients feel comfortable, relaxed, and welcome in my practice. I value the doctor-patient relationship as a true partnership, so I involve patients in their medical care at every opportunity. This is a fantastic job and I get to work with the most wonderful patients and staff. Every day is unique and every day is great. In my spare time, I enjoy auto racing, photography, travel, hiking, salsa dancing, kickboxing, yoga and spending time with my dogs.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1821297649
Elan M. Newman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.6
230 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
1.6
Dr. Newman was cold and distant and did not listen to the research I did. He did not communicate or post my resulted biopsy results at all. Instead discussed a proposed medication change with another provider with still no explanation or decision making process for the change
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
3.4
It seemed to me that the doctor was in a hurry and anxious to get somewhere else. It was a little disconcerting.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
All great
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
1.2
This was my second appointment with him and unfortunately both times had a bad experience, lack of bedside manners, lack of professional approach and tact in his approach. Lack of communication skills to listen to my concerns and explain options for treatment and negative effects. Second appointment he didn't even look at my affected area even when I requested to be examined.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elan M. Newman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elan M. Newman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Elan M. Newman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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