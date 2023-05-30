About Elan Newman, MD

I strive to make my patients feel comfortable, relaxed, and welcome in my practice. I value the doctor-patient relationship as a true partnership, so I involve patients in their medical care at every opportunity. This is a fantastic job and I get to work with the most wonderful patients and staff. Every day is unique and every day is great. In my spare time, I enjoy auto racing, photography, travel, hiking, salsa dancing, kickboxing, yoga and spending time with my dogs.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of Southern California : Internship



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Eczema

Hair loss

Injectable dermal fillers

Laser hair removal

Laser surgery

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Shingles

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1821297649