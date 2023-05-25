About Floyd Doughty, MD

I strive to be able to help others on a very personal level. It is my privilege to partner with you and your doctors in the care of your eyes and vision. My goal is to provide care as if the patient was my own spouse, child or parent. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and staying healthy through exercise and sporting activities.

Age: 63

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: doubt tee

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



NPI 1437150562