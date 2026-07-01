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Floyd A. Doughty, MD

4.9

504 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1560
    Fax: 619-446-1692

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Floyd A. Doughty, MD

I strive to be able to help others on a very personal level. It is my privilege to partner with you and your doctors in the care of your eyes and vision. My goal is to provide care as if the patient was my own spouse, child or parent. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and staying healthy through exercise and sporting activities.

Age: 66
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: doubt tee

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1437150562

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Floyd A. Doughty, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

504 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Thorough and efficient. Explained diagnosis and next steps.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

As always excellent care provided and my concerns are addressed and resolved

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Discussed upcoming minor eyelid surgery, the procedure itself and the importance of having that procedure. Felt much better about scheduling it when I left.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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