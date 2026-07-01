Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Floyd A. Doughty, MD
I strive to be able to help others on a very personal level. It is my privilege to partner with you and your doctors in the care of your eyes and vision. My goal is to provide care as if the patient was my own spouse, child or parent. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and staying healthy through exercise and sporting activities.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437150562
Insurance plans accepted
Floyd A. Doughty, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
504 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Thorough and efficient. Explained diagnosis and next steps.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
As always excellent care provided and my concerns are addressed and resolved
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Discussed upcoming minor eyelid surgery, the procedure itself and the importance of having that procedure. Felt much better about scheduling it when I left.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Floyd A. Doughty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Floyd A. Doughty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.