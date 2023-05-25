Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Floyd Doughty, MD
I strive to be able to help others on a very personal level. It is my privilege to partner with you and your doctors in the care of your eyes and vision. My goal is to provide care as if the patient was my own spouse, child or parent. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and staying healthy through exercise and sporting activities.
Age:63
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:doubt tee
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1437150562
Insurance plans accepted
Floyd Doughty, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
346 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Doughty is an excellent physician in all respects.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.4
Good
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
4.5
I was hoping that this would be a pre-op cataract appointment or resolution to an eye that was out of focus, instead it was to eliminate glaucoma as an issue. A follow-on appointment with a cataract ophthalmologist was made.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Floyd Doughty, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Floyd Doughty, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
