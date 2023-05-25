About Gargi Kubal, MD

Learning is a deep passion of mine and I've truly enjoyed the challenges and educational opportunities that medicine has brought. I appreciate working with children and their families. It is a wonderful honor for me to be involved in their medical care. Children are our future and it is important to me that I can help to keep them healthy. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my son and watching him grow up.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education New York Medical College : Internship

New York Medical College : Residency

St. George's University : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Preventive medicine

NPI 1194737601