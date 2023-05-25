Gargi Kubal, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Gargi Kubal, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Gargi Kubal, MD
Learning is a deep passion of mine and I've truly enjoyed the challenges and educational opportunities that medicine has brought. I appreciate working with children and their families. It is a wonderful honor for me to be involved in their medical care. Children are our future and it is important to me that I can help to keep them healthy. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my son and watching him grow up.
Age:51
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Internship
New York Medical College:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194737601
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Gargi Kubal, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
114 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Kubal! She is very approachable, patient, funny, kind, nurturing, and always lessens any worries we may have. I completely trust her and have seen her handle both our children with the upmost care and attention. She is by far one of the most attentive and personable pediatricians I've met! She's absolutely the best out there! I hope she can be our children's dr throughout their youth!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Kubal is great! She listen to us, did a quick exam and was able to diagnose and get us the right medication for something that could have been really serious if left untreated.
Verified PatientMarch 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Kubal is the best!
Verified PatientFebruary 20, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Kubal. She's very cordial and professional. She genuinely shows concern and really takes time to talk to you.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gargi Kubal, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gargi Kubal, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gargi Kubal, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gargi Kubal, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.