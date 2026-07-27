Gargi G. Kubal, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Gargi G. Kubal, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Gargi G. Kubal, MD
Learning is a deep passion of mine and I've truly enjoyed the challenges and educational opportunities that medicine has brought. I appreciate working with children and their families. It is a wonderful honor for me to be involved in their medical care. Children are our future and it is important to me that I can help to keep them healthy. I firmly believe in the efficacy and safety of all vaccines. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my son when he is home from college. I also enjoy traveling, hiking and reading.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194737601
Insurance plans accepted
Gargi G. Kubal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
62 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 3, 2026
5.0
We absolutely adore Dr. Kubal. From the very first appointment with my son, she has been kind, attentive, and incredibly thorough. She takes her time, listens carefully to every concern (even the anxious mom questions!), and always makes us feel heard and reassured.What stands out most is how genuinely she cares. She connects so sweetly with my son and creates such a calm, comforting environment at every visit. I never feel rushed, and I always leave feeling confident and supported as a parent.Having a pediatrician you trust completely is priceless, and we are so grateful to have Dr. Kubal caring for our son. She is truly exceptional.
Verified Patient
January 14, 2026
5.0
She is fantastic, she listens to me, validated and provides a variety of responses that follow research/informed best practices
Verified Patient
December 6, 2025
5.0
Best Doctor in the world - give her a raise
Verified Patient
November 28, 2025
5.0
Dr. Kubal is the best. She makes my daughter feel like she is her only patient, lets her ask questions and gives such great guidance.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gargi G. Kubal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.