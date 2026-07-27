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Gargi G. Kubal, MD

4.7

62 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Gargi G. Kubal, MD

Learning is a deep passion of mine and I've truly enjoyed the challenges and educational opportunities that medicine has brought. I appreciate working with children and their families. It is a wonderful honor for me to be involved in their medical care. Children are our future and it is important to me that I can help to keep them healthy. I firmly believe in the efficacy and safety of all vaccines. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my son when he is home from college. I also enjoy traveling, hiking and reading.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female

Education

New York Medical College: Internship
New York Medical College: Residency
St. George's University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1194737601

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gargi G. Kubal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

62 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 3, 2026

5.0

We absolutely adore Dr. Kubal. From the very first appointment with my son, she has been kind, attentive, and incredibly thorough. She takes her time, listens carefully to every concern (even the anxious mom questions!), and always makes us feel heard and reassured.What stands out most is how genuinely she cares. She connects so sweetly with my son and creates such a calm, comforting environment at every visit. I never feel rushed, and I always leave feeling confident and supported as a parent.Having a pediatrician you trust completely is priceless, and we are so grateful to have Dr. Kubal caring for our son. She is truly exceptional.

Verified Patient

January 14, 2026

5.0

She is fantastic, she listens to me, validated and provides a variety of responses that follow research/informed best practices

Verified Patient

December 6, 2025

5.0

Best Doctor in the world - give her a raise

Verified Patient

November 28, 2025

5.0

Dr. Kubal is the best. She makes my daughter feel like she is her only patient, lets her ask questions and gives such great guidance.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.