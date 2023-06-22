About Gayle Howard, MD

I became an ophthalmologist because, while I love the ability to perform surgery and help someone's vision, I also wanted to develop long-term relationships with patients through nonsurgical care. Our eye care team strives to provide excellent care with a personal touch in an efficient and friendly setting. We try to take into consideration those personal characteristics of each patient and direct the best care possible for them to maintain a lifetime of great vision. In my spare time, I enjoy singing with a rock band and traveling on cruises. My children are, of course, a huge source of pride for me and they keep me busy with many activities.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Duke University : Medical School

Duke University : Fellowship

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



