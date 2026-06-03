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Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD

4.9

92 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

619-420-2111

681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

    681 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-420-2111

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD

I became an ophthalmologist because, while I love the ability to perform surgery and help someone's vision, I also wanted to develop long-term relationships with patients through nonsurgical care. Our eye care team strives to provide excellent care with a personal touch in an efficient and friendly setting. We try to take into consideration those personal characteristics of each patient and direct the best care possible for them to maintain a lifetime of great vision. In my spare time, I enjoy singing with a rock band and traveling to different places on cruises. My children are, of course, a huge source of pride for me and they keep me busy with many activities.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
Duke University: Medical School
Duke University: Fellowship
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306872411

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

92 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Everything was excellent

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

4.6

Very good experience.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Very good dr.

Verified Patient

March 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Howard is very present during my visits and I appreciate her very much.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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