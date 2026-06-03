What to do if your eyedrops have been recalled
If your favorite brand of eyedrops have been recalled, learn what to do and when to seek care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
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I became an ophthalmologist because, while I love the ability to perform surgery and help someone's vision, I also wanted to develop long-term relationships with patients through nonsurgical care. Our eye care team strives to provide excellent care with a personal touch in an efficient and friendly setting. We try to take into consideration those personal characteristics of each patient and direct the best care possible for them to maintain a lifetime of great vision. In my spare time, I enjoy singing with a rock band and traveling to different places on cruises. My children are, of course, a huge source of pride for me and they keep me busy with many activities.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1306872411
Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
4.9
92 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Everything was excellent
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
4.6
Very good experience.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Very good dr.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Howard is very present during my visits and I appreciate her very much.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Gayle C. Howard, MD, PhD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
If your favorite brand of eyedrops have been recalled, learn what to do and when to seek care.
Developing cataracts is a common age-related change. But they can be repaired with a brief outpatient procedure that can provide improved overall vision.
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