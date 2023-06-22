Gayle Howard, MD
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Gayle Howard, MD
I became an ophthalmologist because, while I love the ability to perform surgery and help someone's vision, I also wanted to develop long-term relationships with patients through nonsurgical care. Our eye care team strives to provide excellent care with a personal touch in an efficient and friendly setting. We try to take into consideration those personal characteristics of each patient and direct the best care possible for them to maintain a lifetime of great vision. In my spare time, I enjoy singing with a rock band and traveling on cruises. My children are, of course, a huge source of pride for me and they keep me busy with many activities.
Age:54
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Duke University:Medical School
Duke University:Fellowship
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1306872411
Insurance plans accepted
Gayle Howard, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gayle Howard, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayle Howard, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
