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Genaro Fernandez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558

1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc

619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558

1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 207
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-867-0557
    Fax: 619-867-0558

  2. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

    1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-867-0557
    Fax: 619-867-0558

  3. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc

    1926 Via Centre
    Suite B
    Vista, CA 92081
    Get directions

    619-867-0557
    Fax: 619-867-0558

Care schedule

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

752 Medical Center Ct

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

1380 El Cajon Blvd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc

1926 Via Centre

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Genaro Fernandez, MD

My dad is also a cardiologist, and his passion for medicine and empathy in caring for patients inspired me to pursue the same profession. I maintain a patient-first care philosophy to ensure optimal health for each person. I collaborate with my patients to develop a custom treatment plan based on their specific needs. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son and appreciate all of the activities and great weather that San Diego has to offer. We enjoy going on long runs and visiting the aquarium.

Age: 46
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Hen Arrow
Languages: English, Italian, Spanish

Education

University of Colorado: Medical School
University of Utah: Internship
University of Utah: Residency
University of Rochester: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1073768891

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Genaro Fernandez, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.