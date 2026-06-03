A winding road to a healthier heart
Jeff Naemi lost his eye, pancreas, kidneys and parts of his leg and heart, but not his optimism.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My dad is also a cardiologist, and his passion for medicine and empathy in caring for patients inspired me to pursue the same profession. I maintain a patient-first care philosophy to ensure optimal health for each person. I collaborate with my patients to develop a custom treatment plan based on their specific needs. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son and appreciate all of the activities and great weather that San Diego has to offer. We enjoy going on long runs and visiting the aquarium.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1073768891
Genaro Fernandez, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Genaro Fernandez, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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