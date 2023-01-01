Provider Image

Genaro F. Fernandez, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-867-0557

About Genaro F. Fernandez, MD

My dad is also a cardiologist, and his passion for medicine and empathy in caring for patients inspired me to pursue the same profession. I maintain a patient-first care philosophy to ensure optimal health for each person. I collaborate with my patients to develop a custom treatment plan based on their specific needs. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son and appreciate all of the activities and great weather that San Diego has to offer. We enjoy going on long runs and visiting the aquarium.
Age:
 44
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Hen Arrow
Languages: 
English, Italian, Spanish
Education
University of Colorado:
 Medical School
University of Utah:
 Internship
University of Utah:
 Residency
University of Rochester:
 Fellowship
NPI
1073768891

