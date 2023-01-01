About Genaro F. Fernandez, MD

My dad is also a cardiologist, and his passion for medicine and empathy in caring for patients inspired me to pursue the same profession. I maintain a patient-first care philosophy to ensure optimal health for each person. I collaborate with my patients to develop a custom treatment plan based on their specific needs. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son and appreciate all of the activities and great weather that San Diego has to offer. We enjoy going on long runs and visiting the aquarium.

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Hen Arrow

Languages: English , Italian , Spanish

Education University of Colorado : Medical School

University of Utah : Internship

University of Utah : Residency

University of Rochester : Fellowship



