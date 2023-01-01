Genaro F. Fernandez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic8851 Center Dr
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Genaro F. Fernandez, MD
My dad is also a cardiologist, and his passion for medicine and empathy in caring for patients inspired me to pursue the same profession. I maintain a patient-first care philosophy to ensure optimal health for each person. I collaborate with my patients to develop a custom treatment plan based on their specific needs. I enjoy spending time with my wife and son and appreciate all of the activities and great weather that San Diego has to offer. We enjoy going on long runs and visiting the aquarium.
Age:44
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Hen Arrow
Languages:English, Italian, Spanish
Education
University of Colorado:Medical School
University of Utah:Internship
University of Utah:Residency
University of Rochester:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Cholesterol management
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair MitraClip®
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Tilt table test
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Vena cava filter insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073768891
Insurance plans accepted
Genaro F. Fernandez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro F. Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
