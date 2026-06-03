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Gregory M. Apel, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Emergency medicine

(board certified)

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About Gregory M. Apel, MD

From a young age I knew that the sciences would be my calling, and the varied nature and extreme intellectual challenge that is medicine fostered the perfect avenue for that calling. The human body is a fascinating vessel, and the constant advances in our understanding of it renew my love for my profession. I am extremely blunt, to the point and real with my patients. There is no sugar coating or half-truths in my explanations, advice or recommendations. My patients need to be active in their own health care, in concert with my work and professional interventions. I always take time to listen to my patients because my goal is to treat the patient as a whole entity, rather than discrete physiologic systems. I am honored to be charged with the task of taking care of so many folks from such varied walks of life. My days off are filled with adventures with my beautiful wife and young daughter who always keeps us on our toes. Traveling, auto racing, and golf fill in the rest of the days.

Age: 41

Education

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Residency
University of Illinois: Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1104189620

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