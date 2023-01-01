Gregory Apel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Gregory Apel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Gregory Apel, MD
From a young age I knew that the sciences would be my calling, and the varied nature and extreme intellectual challenge that is medicine fostered the perfect avenue for that calling. The human body is a fascinating vessel, and the constant advances in our understanding of it renew my love for my profession. I am extremely blunt, to the point and real with my patients. There is no sugar coating or half-truths in my explanations, advice or recommendations. My patients need to be active in their own health care, in concert with my work and professional interventions. I always take time to listen to my patients because my goal is to treat the patient as a whole entity, rather than discrete physiologic systems. I am honored to be charged with the task of taking care of so many folks from such varied walks of life. My days off are filled with adventures with my beautiful wife and young daughter who always keeps us on our toes. Traveling, auto racing, and golf fill in the rest of the days.
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Residency
University of Illinois:Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1104189620
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregory Apel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Apel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gregory Apel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Apel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.