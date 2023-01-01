About Heidrun Gollogly, MD

I knew that I wanted to become an ophthalmologist after working in an eye hospital in Cambodia in my early 20s. I am committed to patient-centered care. This means caring for patients and their families in ways that are meaningful and valuable to the individual patient. It includes listening to, informing and involving patients in their care. It also consists of communicating with the patient's other doctors and coordinating care over multiple specialties. I enjoy cycling and time with my family when I am not working.

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: GOL-log-lee

Languages: English , Spanish , German , French

Education Georgetown University : Internship

Mayo Clinic : Residency

New York Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



