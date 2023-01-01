Heidrun Gollogly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
Acuity Eye Group5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 2 Suite 3
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Heidrun Gollogly, MD
I knew that I wanted to become an ophthalmologist after working in an eye hospital in Cambodia in my early 20s. I am committed to patient-centered care. This means caring for patients and their families in ways that are meaningful and valuable to the individual patient. It includes listening to, informing and involving patients in their care. It also consists of communicating with the patient's other doctors and coordinating care over multiple specialties. I enjoy cycling and time with my family when I am not working.
Age:41
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:GOL-log-lee
Languages:English, Spanish, German, French
Education
Georgetown University:Internship
Mayo Clinic:Residency
New York Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Complications post cataract surgery
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Ocular trauma
- Pterygium surgery
NPI
1477879823
Insurance plans accepted
Heidrun Gollogly, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Heidrun Gollogly, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Heidrun Gollogly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
