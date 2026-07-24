Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Hongfei Fang, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician because it allows me to form quality relationships and help those in need. Trust and communication are the foundation for establishing a great patient-physician relationship. Taking the time to listen and explain things to my patients helps ensure their medical needs are met. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and trying out new places to eat.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1740669282
Insurance plans accepted
Hongfei Fang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
308 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Fang was patient and listened to any concerns I had, offered great feedback
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Fang is an excellent physician. He explained everything clearly and patiently, let me understand my situation. Thanks so much. Dr. Fang.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
4.0
Dr. Feng was good and informative.I just felt a little blindsided when he told me the risks only 2 minutes before I was wheeled in for the procedure.It all went well though.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hongfei Fang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.