About Hongfei Fang, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician because it allows me to form quality relationships and help those in need. Trust and communication are the foundation for establishing a great patient-physician relationship. Taking the time to listen and explain things to my patients helps ensure their medical needs are met. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and trying out new places to eat.

Age: 32

In practice since: 2021

Languages: English

Education Mayo Clinic : Residency

Scripps Green Hospital : Fellowship

Texas Tech University : Medical School

Mayo Clinic : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1740669282