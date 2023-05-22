Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Hongfei Fang, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I decided to become a physician because it allows me to form quality relationships and help those in need. Trust and communication are the foundation for establishing a great patient-physician relationship. Taking the time to listen and explain things to my patients helps ensure their medical needs are met. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and trying out new places to eat.
Age:32
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Texas Tech University:Medical School
Mayo Clinic:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1740669282
Insurance plans accepted
Hongfei Fang, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
All good
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Fang was very personable and pleasant to speak with. He answered all of my questions and left no doubt that I was in the best of care.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
I found *Dr. Fang and his team to be well prepared, thorough, informative, attentive and kind.
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hongfei Fang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
