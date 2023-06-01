Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Digestive Disease15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064
Care schedule
About Hyun Sil Kim, MD
Age:60
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Boston Medical Center:Internship
Boston Medical Center:Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
NPI
1013023365
Insurance plans accepted
Hyun Sil Kim, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
I very much appreciate *Dr. Kim's thoroughness and honesty.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kim is a very wonderful doctor. Very concern about your health and prescribe the medication that will work for you.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kim is a very remarkable physician. She goes out of her way to make sure you are well taken care of and prescribed medications that help me.
Verified PatientApril 2, 2023
3.0
Dr. Kim is mostly interested in Western care procedures. She has never spoken to me about alternative as in eating exercising possible alternative care that might enhance the medication. The medication I am taking is working and I'm feeling better however it just seems it's only medication and no other Lifestyle changes
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hyun Sil Kim, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hyun Sil Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
