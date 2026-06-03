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Hyun S. Kim, MD

4.7

74 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway

858-487-2121
Fax: 858-863-5020

15611 Pomerado Road
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064-2437

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Ste 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  2. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4207
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  3. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

    1224 10th St.
    Suite 205
    Coronado, CA 92118-3420
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  4. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway

    15611 Pomerado Road
    Suite 500
    Poway, CA 92064-2437
    Get directions

    858-487-2121
    Fax: 858-863-5020

Care schedule

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

8008 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Hyun S. Kim, MD

Age: 63
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Korean

Education

Albany Medical College: Medical School
Boston Medical Center: Internship
Boston Medical Center: Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013023365

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hyun S. Kim, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

She listened to all my concerns, showed understanding and caring and recommended proper procedure.

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

Very surprised she read my records and knew everything about me and my experience while in the hospital. She also asked Dr. Kim questions and Dr. Kim remembered me. I guess it's hard to forget the poor woman who had 19 blood transfusions.

Verified Patient

April 6, 2026

5.0

No test results yet. Everyone I came in contact with were thorough and seemed genuinely sincere.

Verified Patient

March 26, 2026

5.0

The PA was amazing. Makayla [PA], she was very professional and helpful. I really liked her.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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