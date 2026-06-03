Healing in the Himalayas: Sharp team delivers GI care
Dr. Hyun Kim leads first GI screenings at the world’s highest hospital in Nepal, bringing care and hope to a remote Himalayan community.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway
15611 Pomerado Road
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064-2437
Get directions
858-487-2121
Fax: 858-863-5020
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1013023365
Hyun S. Kim, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
4.7
74 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
She listened to all my concerns, showed understanding and caring and recommended proper procedure.
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
Very surprised she read my records and knew everything about me and my experience while in the hospital. She also asked Dr. Kim questions and Dr. Kim remembered me. I guess it's hard to forget the poor woman who had 19 blood transfusions.
Verified Patient
April 6, 2026
5.0
No test results yet. Everyone I came in contact with were thorough and seemed genuinely sincere.
Verified Patient
March 26, 2026
5.0
The PA was amazing. Makayla [PA], she was very professional and helpful. I really liked her.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hyun S. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hyun S. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hyun S. Kim, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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