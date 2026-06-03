No test results yet. Everyone I came in contact with were thorough and seemed genuinely sincere.

Very surprised she read my records and knew everything about me and my experience while in the hospital. She also asked Dr. Kim questions and Dr. Kim remembered me. I guess it's hard to forget the poor woman who had 19 blood transfusions.

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