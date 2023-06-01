Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 1, 2023 5.0 I very much appreciate *Dr. Kim's thoroughness and honesty.

Verified Patient May 17, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kim is a very wonderful doctor. Very concern about your health and prescribe the medication that will work for you.

Verified Patient May 17, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Kim is a very remarkable physician. She goes out of her way to make sure you are well taken care of and prescribed medications that help me.