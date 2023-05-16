Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About James Amsberry, MD
My decision to become a doctor in order to contribute to the well-being of the community was reaffirmed during my Navy career when I had the privilege of taking care of combat wounded and their families for more than twenty years. Through continuously striving to achieve the best results possible, both functionally and aesthetically, I've refined these skills and can best serve my patients with extensive clinical knowledge. I approach each of my patients with the same seriousness and sense of mission regardless of the level and complexity of the case.
Age:62
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ams Berry
Languages:English
Education
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
Thomas Jefferson University:Residency
Oral Roberts University:Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Breast lift
- Breast reduction
- Cancer surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Liposuction
- Reconstructive surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Scar revision
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689736522
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
James Amsberry, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
116 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I would give it all a 10 if that was an option.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Excellent bedside manner considering a 93 year old patient!
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
He was very thorough. Very good experience.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
I had concerns about my upcoming procedure, and the doctor answered all my questions.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Amsberry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Amsberry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Amsberry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Amsberry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.