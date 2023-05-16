About James Amsberry, MD

My decision to become a doctor in order to contribute to the well-being of the community was reaffirmed during my Navy career when I had the privilege of taking care of combat wounded and their families for more than twenty years. Through continuously striving to achieve the best results possible, both functionally and aesthetically, I've refined these skills and can best serve my patients with extensive clinical knowledge. I approach each of my patients with the same seriousness and sense of mission regardless of the level and complexity of the case.

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ams Berry

Languages: English

Education Oregon Health Sciences University : Internship

Thomas Jefferson University : Residency

Oral Roberts University : Medical School

Oregon Health Sciences University : Residency



NPI 1689736522