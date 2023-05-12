Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Insurance
About James Felfoldi, DPM
I think of the patient and doctor as a team, working together to formulate a treatment plan. I feel that it is important that the patient understands their diagnosis and is able to make an informed decision on which treatment path they wish to take.
Age:78
In practice since:1974
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hungarian
Education
Elkins Park Hospital:Residency
Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Ligament injuries
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740321520
Insurance plans accepted
James Felfoldi, DPM, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
40 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
New pt. from PA. I'm on portal but not sure how to get.
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
I was a new patient - Dr. had no history.
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
3.2
Although fast.
Verified PatientMarch 8, 2023
5.0
Very attentive physician their very clear explanations.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Felfoldi, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Felfoldi, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
