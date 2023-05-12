Provider Image

James Felfoldi, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-225-9601
  2. Sports Arena Podiatry Group
    3405 Kenyon St
    Suite 502
    San Diego, CA 92110
    Get directions
    619-225-9601

About James Felfoldi, DPM

I think of the patient and doctor as a team, working together to formulate a treatment plan. I feel that it is important that the patient understands their diagnosis and is able to make an informed decision on which treatment path they wish to take.
Age:
 78
In practice since:
 1974
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Hungarian
Education
Elkins Park Hospital:
 Residency
Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740321520

Insurance plans accepted

James Felfoldi, DPM, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
40 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
New pt. from PA. I'm on portal but not sure how to get.
Verified Patient
April 27, 2023
5.0
I was a new patient - Dr. had no history.
Verified Patient
March 10, 2023
3.2
Although fast.
Verified Patient
March 8, 2023
5.0
Very attentive physician their very clear explanations.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Felfoldi, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Felfoldi, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.