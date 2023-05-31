Janelle Pegg, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Janelle Pegg, MD
I chose family medicine because I wanted to come home from work every day feeling like I had made some small, positive difference in the life of another human being. Taking care of entire families throughout the life cycle is a privilege that gives me great joy and fulfillment. I believe in the importance of the physician and the patient working together as a team forming a therapeutic alliance. I strive to provide care that incorporates the latest evidence-based medicine with the values and priorities of my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and three children and being outdoors in the wonderful San Diego weather.
Age:45
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of South Florida:Residency
University of South Florida:Internship
University of South Florida:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144413998
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Janelle Pegg, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Janelle Pegg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
