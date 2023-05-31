About Janelle Pegg, MD

I chose family medicine because I wanted to come home from work every day feeling like I had made some small, positive difference in the life of another human being. Taking care of entire families throughout the life cycle is a privilege that gives me great joy and fulfillment. I believe in the importance of the physician and the patient working together as a team forming a therapeutic alliance. I strive to provide care that incorporates the latest evidence-based medicine with the values and priorities of my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and three children and being outdoors in the wonderful San Diego weather.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of South Florida : Residency

University of South Florida : Internship

University of South Florida : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Anxiety and panic disorders

Depression

Diabetes

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Women's health

NPI 1144413998