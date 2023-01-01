About Jason Toranto, MD

I come from a family of physicians and thus was exposed to medicine and surgery at a young age. I fell in love with it and have never looked back. Plastic surgery is a vibrant field of medicine that allows surgeons the flexibility and opportunity to assist patients and other physicians alike with a variety of problems. Each patient I care for becomes a member of my "family" and I feel privileged to get to do what I love. I enjoy anything on the water when I am not working. Sailing, fishing, boating and more!

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Toronto

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Alabama : Residency

University of Michigan : Medical School

Duke University : Residency

University of Alabama : Internship

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles : Fellowship



Areas of focus Biopsy

Blepharoplasty

BOTOX cosmetic injections

Cancer surgery

Chemical peel

Cleft palate/lip repair

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Injectable dermal fillers

Liposuction

Maxillofacial surgery

Pressure sores

Reconstructive surgery

Scar revision

Skin cancer reconstruction

Skin graft

Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)

