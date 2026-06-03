About Jason D. Toranto, MD

I come from a family of physicians and thus was exposed to medicine and surgery at a young age. I fell in love with it and have never looked back. Plastic surgery is a vibrant field of medicine that allows surgeons the flexibility and opportunity to assist patients and other physicians alike with a variety of problems. Each patient I care for becomes a member of my "family" and I feel privileged to get to do what I love. I enjoy anything on the water when I am not working. Sailing, fishing, boating and more!

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Toronto



Education University of Alabama : Residency

University of Michigan : Medical School

Duke University : Residency

University of Alabama : Internship

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.