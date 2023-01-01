Jason Toranto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Jason Toranto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
- 5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Jason Toranto, MD
I come from a family of physicians and thus was exposed to medicine and surgery at a young age. I fell in love with it and have never looked back. Plastic surgery is a vibrant field of medicine that allows surgeons the flexibility and opportunity to assist patients and other physicians alike with a variety of problems. Each patient I care for becomes a member of my "family" and I feel privileged to get to do what I love. I enjoy anything on the water when I am not working. Sailing, fishing, boating and more!
Age:46
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Toronto
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Alabama:Residency
University of Michigan:Medical School
Duke University:Residency
University of Alabama:Internship
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Cancer surgery
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144435389
Insurance plans accepted
Jason Toranto, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Toranto, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Toranto, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.