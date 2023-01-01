Jay Sadrieh, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
  1. Advanced Pediatric Medical Group
    5222 Balboa Ave
    Suite 42
    San Diego, CA 92117
    858-268-0702

    Friday

About Jay Sadrieh, MD

My patients are my own kids. I will give them the best care possible. After being in practice for more than 25 years, I am caring for the children of some of my original pediatric patients. I provide preventive care and treat injuries, illnesses and chronic conditions. I have interest in the special needs of adoptive parents and their children, growth problems, nutrition, eating disorders and also any problems related to the neonatal period.
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Sad-ri-yeh
Languages: 
English, Farsi, Spanish, Urdu
Education
Driscoll Children's Hospital:
 Internship
Driscoll Children's Hospital:
 Residency
National University of Iran:
 Medical School
Parkland Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
1548230998

Jay Sadrieh, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

