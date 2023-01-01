About Jay Sadrieh, MD

My patients are my own kids. I will give them the best care possible. After being in practice for more than 25 years, I am caring for the children of some of my original pediatric patients. I provide preventive care and treat injuries, illnesses and chronic conditions. I have interest in the special needs of adoptive parents and their children, growth problems, nutrition, eating disorders and also any problems related to the neonatal period.

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Sad-ri-yeh

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish , Urdu

Education Driscoll Children's Hospital : Internship

Driscoll Children's Hospital : Residency

National University of Iran : Medical School

Parkland Memorial Hospital : Internship



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Chronic cough

Colic

Eczema

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Esophageal reflux

Growth problems

Headache

Heartburn

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Recurrent infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

Sports medicine

Tuberculosis

Vertigo

Wart treatment

Wellness programs

