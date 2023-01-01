Jay Sadrieh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Advanced Pediatric Medical Group5222 Balboa Ave
Suite 42
San Diego, CA 92117
Care schedule
Friday
About Jay Sadrieh, MD
My patients are my own kids. I will give them the best care possible. After being in practice for more than 25 years, I am caring for the children of some of my original pediatric patients. I provide preventive care and treat injuries, illnesses and chronic conditions. I have interest in the special needs of adoptive parents and their children, growth problems, nutrition, eating disorders and also any problems related to the neonatal period.
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sad-ri-yeh
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish, Urdu
Education
Driscoll Children's Hospital:Internship
Driscoll Children's Hospital:Residency
National University of Iran:Medical School
Parkland Memorial Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
NPI
1548230998
Insurance plans accepted
Jay Sadrieh, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jay Sadrieh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
