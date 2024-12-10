Provider Image

Jayson Morgan, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    525 Third Ave.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    858-499-2600
    Fax: 619-691-8320

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions
    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-874-2487

About Jayson Morgan, MD

Age:

 41

Gender:

 Male

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:

 Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco:

 Residency

Stanford University:

 Medical School

NPI

1932425345

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Jayson Morgan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jayson Morgan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.