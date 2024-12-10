Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
- 525 Third Ave.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions858-499-2600
Fax: 619-691-8320
- 2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions858-499-2600
Fax: 858-874-2487
About Jayson Morgan, MD
Age:41
Gender:Male
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Stanford University:Medical School
NPI
1932425345
Insurance plans accepted
Jayson Morgan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jayson Morgan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
