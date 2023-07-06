Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Departments
- Allergy Injections
- Audiology and Hearing Aid Services
- Cardiology
- Fax: 619-585-4390
- Diabetes Education
- Endocrinology
- Fax: 619-585-4353
- View hours
- Family and Internal Medicine
- Fax: 619-585-4390
- Medical Records
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Fax: 619-585-4015
- Occupational Medicine
- View hours
- Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
- Fax: 619-585-4033
- Patient Financial Services
- Patient Liaison
- Pharmacy
- Fax: 619-420-1602
- View hours
- Rheumatology
- Fax: 619-585-4015
- View hours
- Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
- View hours
- Urgent Care
- Fax: 619-585-4005
- View hours
- Lymphedema Program
Hours
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
525 Third Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910
Parking
Free parking is available in the parking structure.