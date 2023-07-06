Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910
Departments

Hours

Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

How to find us

525 Third Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910

Parking

Free parking is available in the parking structure.

