About Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO

The goal in Occupational Medicine is to return the injured worker to his or her pre-injury status, which can only be accomplished through a team effort with the patient, the employer, the insurance company and the physician all working together with the best interest of the patient as the primary focus. I find great satisfaction in guiding the injured worker to his or her return to pre-injury status, once again at full duty and enjoying life to the fullest at home and at work. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I also enjoy chess, reading, going to the beach and an occasional tennis match.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

San Diego State University : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Residency

College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School



NPI 1639280597