Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine
Preventive medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine
Preventive medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO
The goal in Occupational Medicine is to return the injured worker to his or her pre-injury status, which can only be accomplished through a team effort with the patient, the employer, the insurance company and the physician all working together with the best interest of the patient as the primary focus. I find great satisfaction in guiding the injured worker to his or her return to pre-injury status, once again at full duty and enjoying life to the fullest at home and at work. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I also enjoy chess, reading, going to the beach and an occasional tennis match.
Age:68
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
San Diego State University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Residency
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Drug and alcohol testing
- Ergonomic consulting
- Executive health
- Fracture management
- Functional capacity evaluations
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Medical surveillance exams
- Occupational/industrial medicine
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Travel consultation/immunizations
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Work injury treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639280597
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Paul Sugar, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.