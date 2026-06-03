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John J. Dente, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Diego Imaging

619-502-3639

751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Imaging

    751 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-502-3639

About John J. Dente, MD

I am dedicated to providing the best care possible to my patients.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male

Education

Long Island Jewish Medical Center: Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center: Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407820699

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John J. Dente, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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