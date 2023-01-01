John Dente, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
John Dente, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Diagnostic Radiology Medical Group751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About John Dente, MD
I am dedicated to providing the best care possible to my patients.
Age:56
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407820699
Insurance plans accepted
John Dente, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Dente, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Dente, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Dente, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Dente, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.