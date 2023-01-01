Provider Image

Joseph McGraw, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. West Coast Eyecare Associates
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 302
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-472-1010

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Joseph McGraw, MD

I became a physician to help others improve the quality of their life. I love ophthalmology, it is truly a privilege to help patients to see clearly again. My philosophy is to take care of my patient the way that I would like to be treated. I feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to provide individually focused care to each patient. I strive to provide the highest quality of care to achieve the best possible health outcomes in the most compassionate way possible. In my spare time I enjoy hiking, tennis, skiing, and spending time with my family.
Age:
 58
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Georgetown University:
 Internship
Georgetown University:
 Residency
Temple University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1588624852

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph McGraw, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph McGraw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.