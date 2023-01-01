Joseph McGraw, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
West Coast Eyecare Associates655 Euclid Ave
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Joseph McGraw, MD
I became a physician to help others improve the quality of their life. I love ophthalmology, it is truly a privilege to help patients to see clearly again. My philosophy is to take care of my patient the way that I would like to be treated. I feel it is important to listen to the patient in order to provide individually focused care to each patient. I strive to provide the highest quality of care to achieve the best possible health outcomes in the most compassionate way possible. In my spare time I enjoy hiking, tennis, skiing, and spending time with my family.
Age:58
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Georgetown University:Internship
Georgetown University:Residency
Temple University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Complications post cataract surgery
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Ocular trauma
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1588624852
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph McGraw, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
