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Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-475-4900
Fax: 619-475-8373

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

619-585-4370

480 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 303
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-475-4900
    Fax: 619-475-8373

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    480 H Street
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4370

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

655 Euclid Ave

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

About Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD

Age: 47
Languages: German, Spanish

Education

Hospital of Saint Raphael: Internship
Hospital of Saint Raphael: Residency
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1366626467

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.