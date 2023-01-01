Provider Image

Juan Calderon Molina, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 303
    National City, CA 91950
    619-475-4900
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-585-4370

Balboa Nephrology Group
655 Euclid Ave
    Tuesday
    Friday

About Juan Calderon Molina, MD

Age:
 41
Languages: 
English
Education
Hospital of Saint Raphael:
 Internship
Hospital of Saint Raphael:
 Residency
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana:
 Medical School
NPI
1366626467

Juan Calderon Molina, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Juan Calderon Molina, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan Calderon Molina, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
