A phone call leads to a new kidney and renewed life
After a kidney disease diagnosis, Brad Lipetzky received a new kidney and a new lease on life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Balboa Nephrology Group
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-475-4900
Fax: 619-475-8373
480 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group
655 Euclid Ave
Tuesday
Friday
1366626467
Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Juan S. Calderon Molina, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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