Juan Calderon Molina, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology
Insurance
Juan Calderon Molina, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group655 Euclid Ave
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Juan Calderon Molina, MD
Age:41
Languages:English
Education
Hospital of Saint Raphael:Internship
Hospital of Saint Raphael:Residency
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana:Medical School
NPI
1366626467
Insurance plans accepted
Juan Calderon Molina, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Juan Calderon Molina, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan Calderon Molina, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Juan Calderon Molina, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan Calderon Molina, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.