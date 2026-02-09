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This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Justin E. Dominick, MD
I have had an interest in medicine ever since I was a young child. I always knew that I wanted to become a doctor. My goals as a neurologist are to treat all of my patients with dignity and respect, to provide high-level care and to improve the quality of my patients’ lives. I try to spend as much of my free time as possible with my family exploring all that San Diego has to offer.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1669497038
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin E. Dominick, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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