Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Justin Dominick, MD
I have had an interest in medicine ever since I was a young child. I always knew that I wanted to become a doctor. My goals as a neurologist are to treat all of my patients with dignity and respect, to provide high-level care and to improve the quality of my patients’ lives. I try to spend as much of my free time as possible with my family exploring all that San Diego has to offer.
Age:49
In practice since:2017
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Brown University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Seizure disorders
- Stroke
NPI
1669497038
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Justin Dominick, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
192 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Was the first physician I saw for my illness to give me the right answers and explains my situation, and showed me the MRI's and tests.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Dominick is one of the best doctors, I have known him from before, always excellent, patient, knowledgeable, the best!!!
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
He did not rush the appointment. I felt like he was genuinely Interested.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dominick is very knowledgeable about all things related to nerve pain. He always listens carefully to me explaining my symptoms and give me options about treatment. He is an excellent doctor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Justin Dominick, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin Dominick, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
