About Justin Dominick, MD

I have had an interest in medicine ever since I was a young child. I always knew that I wanted to become a doctor. My goals as a neurologist are to treat all of my patients with dignity and respect, to provide high-level care and to improve the quality of my patients’ lives. I try to spend as much of my free time as possible with my family exploring all that San Diego has to offer.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Brown University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Ataxia

Back evaluation and treatment

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Epilepsy

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Neck pain

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Seizure disorders

Stroke

NPI 1669497038