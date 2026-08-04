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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1539
Fax: 619-446-1569
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology
300 Fir Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1629504147
Justin M. Nowell, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
230 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
He was very thorough and listened to me. I had a great experience. Spent a lot of time with me.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nowell was vey attentive to my needs and symptoms. He explained the issues surrounding my condition and suggested some good treatments
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Excellent. Dr Nowell took a lot of time with me, easing my worries and helping me understand my condition
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Glad he went over the treatments through the last 5 decades.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin M. Nowell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Justin M. Nowell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Justin M. Nowell, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.