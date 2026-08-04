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Justin M. Nowell, MD

4.7

230 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology

619-446-1539
Fax: 619-446-1569

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1539
    Fax: 619-446-1569

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2222
    Fax: 858-521-2314

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology

300 Fir Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Justin M. Nowell, MD

Age: 39
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Residency
New York Medical College: Medical School
Virginia Commonwealth University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1629504147

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Justin M. Nowell, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

230 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

He was very thorough and listened to me. I had a great experience. Spent a lot of time with me.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Nowell was vey attentive to my needs and symptoms. He explained the issues surrounding my condition and suggested some good treatments

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Excellent. Dr Nowell took a lot of time with me, easing my worries and helping me understand my condition

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Glad he went over the treatments through the last 5 decades.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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