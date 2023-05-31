Verified Patient May 11, 2023 4.8

Dr. Nowell was informative and thorough. He was very patient with all my questions, especially as I'm sure he gets asked the same things over and over. I'm sure it's tough to answer questions as a specialist in an area of medicine that we still know so little about, but at the same time it must be exciting to be on the cutting edge where breakthroughs can happen at any time.