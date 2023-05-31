Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Justin Nowell, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Virginia Commonwealth University:Residency
New York Medical College:Medical School
Virginia Commonwealth University:Internship
1629504147
Justin Nowell, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
154 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Show edShowed real concern for my condition and neads
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Nowell is quiet and thoughtful and thorough, never rushed.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Noell does a great job.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
4.8
Dr. Nowell was informative and thorough. He was very patient with all my questions, especially as I'm sure he gets asked the same things over and over. I'm sure it's tough to answer questions as a specialist in an area of medicine that we still know so little about, but at the same time it must be exciting to be on the cutting edge where breakthroughs can happen at any time.
