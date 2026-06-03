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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Sports Medicine Orthopedics
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
Get directions
619-502-3196
Fax: 619-585-4056
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101-2327
Get directions
619-446-1514
Fax: 619-644-6150
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Wednesday Floor 6; Thursday Floor 3
San Diego, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
I became a physician to be a positive and influential part of people's lives. I see the rewards of my decision to become a physician when my patients health improves and the doctor-patient relationship strengthens. Appropriate and competent patient care involves a strong and trusting relationship between the physician and the patient. It is my job to educate and guide the patients the best way possible so that they can better take control of their health and experience greater outcomes. When I'm not at work, I enjoy going to concerts, hiking, skiing/snowboarding and working out. As a foodie, I also love cooking and eating different kinds of food. And when I have time, traveling in enjoyable.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1922444652
Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
354 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sandhu is top-notch. He showed me pictures and described the current treatment and future care. I would give him a 10 out of 10.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sandhu is marvelous. He listens carefully, and is very pleasant..
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Explained everything in detailed.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Very plessant doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.