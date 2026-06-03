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Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD

4.9

354 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Sports Medicine Orthopedics

619-502-3196
Fax: 619-585-4056

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

619-446-1514
Fax: 619-644-6150

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101-2327

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

619-644-6500

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Wednesday Floor 6; Thursday Floor 3
San Diego, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Sports Medicine Orthopedics

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
    Get directions

    619-502-3196
    Fax: 619-585-4056

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101-2327
    Get directions

    619-446-1514
    Fax: 619-644-6150

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Wednesday Floor 6; Thursday Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6500

About Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD

I became a physician to be a positive and influential part of people's lives. I see the rewards of my decision to become a physician when my patients health improves and the doctor-patient relationship strengthens. Appropriate and competent patient care involves a strong and trusting relationship between the physician and the patient. It is my job to educate and guide the patients the best way possible so that they can better take control of their health and experience greater outcomes. When I'm not at work, I enjoy going to concerts, hiking, skiing/snowboarding and working out. As a foodie, I also love cooking and eating different kinds of food. And when I have time, traveling in enjoyable.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Joe-2

Education

Rutgers University: Residency
American University of the Caribbean: Medical School
Rutgers University: Internship
Geisinger Medical Center: Fellowship

Areas of focus

  • Lifestyle Medicine
  • Preventive medicine
  • Sports medicine
  • Walk-in appointments
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922444652

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jyotu P. Sandhu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

354 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sandhu is top-notch. He showed me pictures and described the current treatment and future care. I would give him a 10 out of 10.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sandhu is marvelous. He listens carefully, and is very pleasant..

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Explained everything in detailed.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Very plessant doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.