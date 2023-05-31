About Jyotu Sandhu, MD

I became a physician to be a positive and influential part of people's lives. I see the rewards of my decision to become a physician when my patients health improves and the doctor-patient relationship strengthens. Appropriate and competent patient care involves a strong and trusting relationship between the physician and the patient. It is my job to educate and guide the patients the best way possible so that they can better take control of their health and experience greater outcomes. When I'm not at work, I enjoy going to concerts, hiking, skiing/snowboarding and working out. As a foodie, I also love cooking and eating different kinds of food. And when I have time, traveling in enjoyable.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Joe-2

Languages: English

Education Rutgers University : Residency

American University of the Caribbean : Medical School

Rutgers University : Internship

Geisinger Medical Center : Fellowship



Areas of focus Lifestyle Medicine

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1922444652