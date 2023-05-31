Jyotu Sandhu, MD
About Jyotu Sandhu, MD
I became a physician to be a positive and influential part of people's lives. I see the rewards of my decision to become a physician when my patients health improves and the doctor-patient relationship strengthens. Appropriate and competent patient care involves a strong and trusting relationship between the physician and the patient. It is my job to educate and guide the patients the best way possible so that they can better take control of their health and experience greater outcomes. When I'm not at work, I enjoy going to concerts, hiking, skiing/snowboarding and working out. As a foodie, I also love cooking and eating different kinds of food. And when I have time, traveling in enjoyable.
Age:44
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Joe-2
Languages:English
Education
Rutgers University:Residency
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
Rutgers University:Internship
Geisinger Medical Center:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
NPI
1922444652
Ratings and reviews
4.8
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sandhu is amazing!
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sandhu is wonderful at listening to the patient. He isn't quick to prescribe medication and weighs what the patient wants with what his own thoughts are.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.6
Dr. Sandhu is great! Highly recommend him. Even wrote a google review
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Outstanding physician, easy to talk to, great at explaining your condition/ailment and what the options are to treat it. One of the best doctors I've had in the Sharp system for 25+ years, and I've had many good physicians treat me.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
