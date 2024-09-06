Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Care schedule
About Katherine Wu, DO
I chose to become a pediatrician, because I have the unique privilege to partner in my patients' growth and development. It is a joy to watch kids grow up and to get to know the whole family. In my practice, I emphasize anticipatory guidance and preventative care, as well as a holistic approach to health and illnesses. I believe in partnership with my patients and their families, working together as a team to achieve wellness goals and to manage illnesses. I like to empower my patients — especially adolescents — to take ownership of their health and well-being. I am always looking for ways to improve my clinical practice, staying up to date on the newest evidence/guidelines. As a mother, I have learned to anticipate the family's needs and to empathize with the unique challenges of parenthood. I work hard to ensure that I am the pediatrician that my own children deserve every day. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and two kids, traveling, singing and horseback riding (dressage).
Age:35
Gender:Female
Languages:Mandarin, Taiwanese
Areas of focus
- Behavior problems
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1437685815
