About Kelly Askim, DO

I knew that I wanted to make a positive difference in people’s lives, which led me to become a doctor. I strive to make sure patients are fully informed about their medical conditions so that they can be active participants in management and treatment decisions. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and children.

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ask-im

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus BOTOX medical injections

Electromyogram (EMG)

Nerve conduction studies

NPI 1689803223