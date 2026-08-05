Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Neurology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-616-8423
Fax: 858-616-8265
About Kelly M. Askim, DO
I knew that I wanted to make a positive difference in people’s lives, which led me to become a doctor. I strive to make sure patients are fully informed about their medical conditions so that they can be active participants in management and treatment decisions. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX injection for blepharospasm
- BOTOX injection for hemifacial spasm
- BOTOX injection for limb spasticity
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Nerve conduction studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689803223
Insurance plans accepted
Kelly M. Askim, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
158 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Askim is is always willing to help me in helping to find way to solve my problem with 3pd,and always is patient when listening to our concerns.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Askim ran me through the check up in the med. Room, found some minor improvements regarding my nerve problem
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Really felt included and had everything explained.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Askim asked good questions about my situation and condition. I feel like she always gives good feedback about my condition and gives a good care plan for the future!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly M. Askim, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.