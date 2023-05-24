Doctor of Osteopathy
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kelly Askim, DO
I knew that I wanted to make a positive difference in people’s lives, which led me to become a doctor. I strive to make sure patients are fully informed about their medical conditions so that they can be active participants in management and treatment decisions. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and children.
Age:41
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ask-im
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Nerve conduction studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689803223
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kelly Askim, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
109 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Askim listened to my concerns and acted on those concerns. She asked questions to bring out more information.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
*Askim is always very helpful.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Askim was very attentive during the visit. She said she was going to do some research after the visit. She contacted me before I arrived home. Amazing Dr. Very impressed.
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Asking Is great!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kelly Askim, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly Askim, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kelly Askim, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly Askim, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.