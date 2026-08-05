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Kelly M. Askim, DO

4.9

158 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Neurology

858-616-8423
Fax: 858-616-8265

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Neurology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-616-8423
    Fax: 858-616-8265

About Kelly M. Askim, DO

I knew that I wanted to make a positive difference in people’s lives, which led me to become a doctor. I strive to make sure patients are fully informed about their medical conditions so that they can be active participants in management and treatment decisions. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and children.

Age: 44
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ask-im

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • BOTOX injection for blepharospasm
  • BOTOX injection for hemifacial spasm
  • BOTOX injection for limb spasticity
  • Electromyogram (EMG)
  • Nerve conduction studies

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689803223

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kelly M. Askim, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

158 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Askim is is always willing to help me in helping to find way to solve my problem with 3pd,and always is patient when listening to our concerns.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Askim ran me through the check up in the med. Room, found some minor improvements regarding my nerve problem

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Really felt included and had everything explained.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Askim asked good questions about my situation and condition. I feel like she always gives good feedback about my condition and gives a good care plan for the future!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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