I know that selecting the right plastic and reconstructive surgeon can be a difficult decision. As a patient, you want to know that your concerns and desires will be heard, understood and reflected in the results of your plastic surgery. That is why my entire staff of medical professionals and I are dedicated to the art of listening. Whether you are considering undergoing various cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgery or any other cosmetic enhancement, our knowledgeable staff will take the time to listen to your goals, answer your questions and address your concerns. We are geared toward providing individualized care and support for all of our patients. Together we can create a safe and realistic plan for your surgery.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Orlando Regional Medical Center : Internship

University of Florida : Medical School

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



