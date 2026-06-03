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Khang T. Nguyen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Innovative Plastic and Cosmedic Surgery

858-457-2888

6610 Flanders Dr
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Innovative Plastic and Cosmedic Surgery

    6610 Flanders Dr
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-457-2888

Care schedule

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About Khang T. Nguyen, MD

I know that selecting the right plastic and reconstructive surgeon can be a difficult decision. As a patient, you want to know that your concerns and desires will be heard, understood and reflected in the results of your plastic surgery. That is why my entire staff of medical professionals and I are dedicated to the art of listening. Whether you are considering undergoing various cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgery or any other cosmetic enhancement, our knowledgeable staff will take the time to listen to your goals, answer your questions and address your concerns. We are geared toward providing individualized care and support for all of our patients. Together we can create a safe and realistic plan for your surgery.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
Orlando Regional Medical Center: Internship
University of Florida: Medical School
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265590897

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Khang T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.