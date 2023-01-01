Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Innovative Plastic and Cosmedic Surgery6610 Flanders Dr
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD
I know that selecting the right plastic and reconstructive surgeon can be a difficult decision. As a patient, you want to know that your concerns and desires will be heard, understood and reflected in the results of your plastic surgery. That is why my entire staff of medical professionals and I are dedicated to the art of listening. Whether you are considering undergoing various cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgery or any other cosmetic enhancement, our knowledgeable staff will take the time to listen to your goals, answer your questions and address your concerns. We are geared toward providing individualized care and support for all of our patients. Together we can create a safe and realistic plan for your surgery.
Age:50
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Orlando Regional Medical Center:Internship
University of Florida:Medical School
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Carpal tunnel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265590897
Insurance plans accepted
Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
