Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Innovative Plastic and Cosmedic Surgery
    6610 Flanders Dr
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-457-2888

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Khang-Thai Nguyen, MD

I know that selecting the right plastic and reconstructive surgeon can be a difficult decision. As a patient, you want to know that your concerns and desires will be heard, understood and reflected in the results of your plastic surgery. That is why my entire staff of medical professionals and I are dedicated to the art of listening. Whether you are considering undergoing various cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgery or any other cosmetic enhancement, our knowledgeable staff will take the time to listen to your goals, answer your questions and address your concerns. We are geared toward providing individualized care and support for all of our patients. Together we can create a safe and realistic plan for your surgery.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Orlando Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
University of Florida:
 Medical School
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1265590897

