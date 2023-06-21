About Kristen Rice, MD

I became a physician because nothing brings me more joy than to see someone who has been sick return to feeling well and doing the things they love. The ability to heal is simply amazing. When a patient comes to see me, we will talk about their disease, test results and how treatment is going. We will also talk about work, family, dreams, travel plans and fun. I want to know what matters to my patients, so together we can create a treatment plan that will help them achieve their goals. Fortunately, most patients will come to me with curable cancers or blood disorders, when what they need most is a coach to encourage and support them through sometimes difficult treatment. When faced with incurable disease, my experience sets me apart. Having worked in hospice before becoming a physician, I understand the value of providing high quality pain and symptom management, and I believe that should begin on day 1, right alongside chemotherapy. My patients know that care does not end if we decide to discontinue chemotherapy; I am there for them to the end. I love the weather in San Diego. In my spare time, you'll find me out jogging along the waterfront, hiking or sailing.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Colorado : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



