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Kristen N. Rice, MD

4.9

74 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

619-287-9910

5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 306
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-287-9910

  2. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

3075 Health Center Dr

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Kristen N. Rice, MD

I became a physician because nothing brings me more joy than helping someone who has been seriously ill feel better and return to doing things they love. When a patient comes to see me, we will talk about their disease, test results and how treatment is going. We will also talk about work, family, hobbies, goals, and dreams. I want to know what matters most to my patients, so together we can create a treatment plan that aligns with their goals. I believe that being a great physician means more than just choosing the best treatment; it's about choosing the right treatment for each patient. I also believe it is important to provide high-quality pain and symptom management alongside cancer treatment and that this should begin day one.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Colorado: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1558542845

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristen N. Rice, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

I was very pleased with my experience @ Dr. Rice's office. She's obviously clinically astute, she's also kind & caring. Dr. Rice listened well & explained "matters" thoroughly & made me feel REASSURED about this unexpected journey.

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Outstanding time with MD

Verified Patient

April 27, 2026

5.0

The doctor is an excellent example of what other doctors should strive. She is intelligent, kind, soft spoken, patient and has an overall above average bedside manner.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.