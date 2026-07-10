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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120
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Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
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Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician because nothing brings me more joy than helping someone who has been seriously ill feel better and return to doing things they love. When a patient comes to see me, we will talk about their disease, test results and how treatment is going. We will also talk about work, family, hobbies, goals, and dreams. I want to know what matters most to my patients, so together we can create a treatment plan that aligns with their goals. I believe that being a great physician means more than just choosing the best treatment; it's about choosing the right treatment for each patient. I also believe it is important to provide high-quality pain and symptom management alongside cancer treatment and that this should begin day one.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1558542845
Kristen N. Rice, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
4.9
74 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
I was very pleased with my experience @ Dr. Rice's office. She's obviously clinically astute, she's also kind & caring. Dr. Rice listened well & explained "matters" thoroughly & made me feel REASSURED about this unexpected journey.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Outstanding time with MD
Verified Patient
April 27, 2026
5.0
The doctor is an excellent example of what other doctors should strive. She is intelligent, kind, soft spoken, patient and has an overall above average bedside manner.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen N. Rice, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen N. Rice, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kristen N. Rice, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.