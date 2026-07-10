About Kristen N. Rice, MD

I became a physician because nothing brings me more joy than helping someone who has been seriously ill feel better and return to doing things they love. When a patient comes to see me, we will talk about their disease, test results and how treatment is going. We will also talk about work, family, hobbies, goals, and dreams. I want to know what matters most to my patients, so together we can create a treatment plan that aligns with their goals. I believe that being a great physician means more than just choosing the best treatment; it's about choosing the right treatment for each patient. I also believe it is important to provide high-quality pain and symptom management alongside cancer treatment and that this should begin day one.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Colorado : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.