Kristen Rice, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Kristen Rice, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Kristen Rice, MD
I became a physician because nothing brings me more joy than to see someone who has been sick return to feeling well and doing the things they love. The ability to heal is simply amazing. When a patient comes to see me, we will talk about their disease, test results and how treatment is going. We will also talk about work, family, dreams, travel plans and fun. I want to know what matters to my patients, so together we can create a treatment plan that will help them achieve their goals. Fortunately, most patients will come to me with curable cancers or blood disorders, when what they need most is a coach to encourage and support them through sometimes difficult treatment. When faced with incurable disease, my experience sets me apart. Having worked in hospice before becoming a physician, I understand the value of providing high quality pain and symptom management, and I believe that should begin on day 1, right alongside chemotherapy. My patients know that care does not end if we decide to discontinue chemotherapy; I am there for them to the end. I love the weather in San Diego. In my spare time, you'll find me out jogging along the waterfront, hiking or sailing.
Age:45
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Colorado:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Colon and rectal cancer
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558542845
Insurance plans accepted
Kristen Rice, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Relationship between the doctor and I is really smooth and open. Talking about care but also about life, travel, sports -
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Rice's team is top notch, especially *Kathy Thomas & *Angelica Witler.
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Every level of staff was courteous, helpful and approachable.
Verified PatientMarch 17, 2023
5.0
Always a good experience with *Dr. Rice.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kristen Rice, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen Rice, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kristen Rice, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen Rice, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.