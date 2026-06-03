Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine
3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341
Get directions
858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Michelle Cao, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. As your primary care physician, my goal is to provide you with a solid understanding of your overall health so that you can join me in creating your treatment plan. I am a huge patient advocate and look forward to teaming up with you on this journey. I chose a career in medicine because all I have ever wanted to do in life is help others. Most of my spare time is spent with my two hilarious kids. Otherwise you can find me surfing or gardening.
Education
NPI
1275946915
Insurance plans accepted
Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
127 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Love Dr Schuetz (sp?). She Is kind, friendly and knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
1.4
Doctor did not look at my history, made a plan, and is not following through, shows no interest in my care, only in checking her boxes
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. La docia is great!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
I appreciated how the doctor focused on current medical conditions as well as looked out for long term health based on current treatment plan. Felt very well cared for.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.