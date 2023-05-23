About LaDocia Schuetz, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Michelle Cao, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. As your primary care physician, my goal is to provide you with a solid understanding of your overall health so that you can join me in creating your treatment plan. I am a huge patient advocate and look forward to teaming up with you on this journey. I chose a career in medicine because all I have ever wanted to do in life is help others. Most of my spare time is spent with my two hilarious kids. Otherwise you can find me surfing or gardening.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center : Internship

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center : Residency

American University of the Caribbean : Medical School



NPI 1275946915