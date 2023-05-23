Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About LaDocia Schuetz, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Michelle Cao, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. As your primary care physician, my goal is to provide you with a solid understanding of your overall health so that you can join me in creating your treatment plan. I am a huge patient advocate and look forward to teaming up with you on this journey. I chose a career in medicine because all I have ever wanted to do in life is help others. Most of my spare time is spent with my two hilarious kids. Otherwise you can find me surfing or gardening.
Age:37
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
NPI
1275946915
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
LaDocia Schuetz, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
159 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
The Dr explained everything in great detail and showed genuine concern for my health. I felt safe and secure after discussing my health with her.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Very nice and informative. Thanks.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Schuetz is my new primary physician and I am very happy with the way we are working together. She explains her observations and gives me an opportunity to weigh in.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I have already told a couple of folks about Dr. S.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
LaDocia Schuetz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from LaDocia Schuetz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
