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Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD

4.9

127 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592

3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110-5341
    Get directions

    858-499-2712
    Fax: 619-221-9592

Care schedule

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About Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Michelle Cao, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. As your primary care physician, my goal is to provide you with a solid understanding of your overall health so that you can join me in creating your treatment plan. I am a huge patient advocate and look forward to teaming up with you on this journey. I chose a career in medicine because all I have ever wanted to do in life is help others. Most of my spare time is spent with my two hilarious kids. Otherwise you can find me surfing or gardening.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center: Internship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center: Residency
American University of the Caribbean: Medical School

NPI

1275946915

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ladocia R. Schuetz, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

127 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Love Dr Schuetz (sp?). She Is kind, friendly and knowledgeable.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

1.4

Doctor did not look at my history, made a plan, and is not following through, shows no interest in my care, only in checking her boxes

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. La docia is great!

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

I appreciated how the doctor focused on current medical conditions as well as looked out for long term health based on current treatment plan. Felt very well cared for.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Michelle Cao, MD

5.0

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.